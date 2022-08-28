When Fernanda Banda became eligible to apply for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2012, her mother had to make a tough decision: Should she submit an application for Banda or Banda’s sister?

The program, known as DACA, offers work permits and deportation protection for more than 600,000 young immigrants living in the U.S. without legal residency status.

Banda’s mother ultimately could not submit an application for either of her daughters when the program began. She was still paying her lawyer after her husband’s deportation a year earlier, and the fee for just one DACA application was $500.

Popular in the Community