State health officials on Thursday announced 297 new cases of the coronavirus, including a dozen in Santa Fe County.
Five more people in the state died of COVID-19, including a man in his 70s from Taos County. Bernalillo County led the daily count with 112 cases, while Doña Ana County had 51.
There were 96 patients in New Mexico hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
Out shopping today at groceries; Trader Joes, Sprouts, Market Street.
It seems that the hand washing and "distancing" is forgotten. The only remaining practice is wearing a mask/face covering.
How far we have come... in early 2020 it was DON'T wear masks, and obsess about hand washing and distancing. The new Covid cases per day were less then than now, and we were panicked, now it's NORMAL.
It just shows the Covid exhaustion, and being misled and redirected by our silly Governor, on a weekly basis. So, now its masks and "jabs", and the test don't matter. Except that the DOH webpage still tells us to "stay home" while the Governor is into "opening up".
It seem to me that this has been more a political response, as opposed to a science based response. The early response, not wearing masks, was political, and caused a lot of deaths. The Asians are NOT stupid, and wearing masks was obviously a good idea, but we didn't HAVE masks, due to stupidity, so we lied, and people died.
Today, we have only masks, if you go to the stores, but the people are tired of Covid, and the Governor has given up.
Was Covid ever NOT political??? Was our Governor EVER not political?
Covid is NOT the problem, it simply shows up the problem, which is the lack of effective governance. The Chinese have shown this very well.
Our Governor has, from the start, shown us that she has no idea what to do, so she constantly shouts directions which conflict with each other.
Isn't it time WE grow up? The Governor is beyond hope, ignore her. But WE can wash our hands, and "distance" in the stores. so lets do it. And, of course, wear REAL masks, not "face coverings". BTW the Governor, sometimes, suggests wearing TWO masks. What a comedy...
