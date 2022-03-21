The coronavirus isn’t done with us yet.
The state Department of Health said Monday low percentages of a new strain of the disease, called BA.2, have been found here in testing of coronavirus specimens. Physicians in New Mexico said the revelation that BA.2 is here is no surprise, and variants of the persistent virus requires people to remain on the defensive.
“And this is the perfect time to prepare for another increase in cases,” said Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, chief patient safety officer of Presbyterian Healthcare Services. By preparing, Salvon-Harman said, he meant getting vaccinated and obtaining booster shots.
The variant is sometimes described as a “sublineage” or “subvariant” of omicron, although for practical purposes, it’s another version with which to contend.
“I think that’s kind of semantics,” Dr. Wendy Johnson, chief medical officer of La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe, said of whether it’s a variant, subvariant or sublineage of omicron.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said BA.2 made up about 23 percent of coronavirus cases in the United States for the week ending March 12, up from 14 percent the previous week and 7 percent on the week ending Feb. 26.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said in an interview with ABC late last week that “people are kind of done with COVID,” but “COVID may not be done with us.”
State Department of Health spokeswoman Katy Diffendorfer wrote in an email that Europe has experienced a surge and the United States tends to follow with similar trends, so “we expect to see one, too, in New Mexico.”
Salvon-Harman said there is strong evidence BA.2 “is spreading and that it is more easily transmitted” than omicron. He said illnesses from BA.2 appear to be no more severe and the immunity from omicron, either from vaccinations or infections, should provide protection against BA.2.
He and other physicians Monday said the same precautions as before should be observed. The refrain is familiar: wear N95 masks; keep your distance from others; keep hands clean; complete the vaccination series; get boosted.
The coronavirus so far has killed about 970,000 Americans and about 7,150 people in New Mexico. The state has seen something of a lull in the disease. Coronavirus deaths over a 14-day stretch totaled 39 on March 14, the state’s website said, down from 88 over a two-week period ending on Feb. 14. Hospital admissions in the state totaled 75 over one week ending in mid-March, down from 249 in mid-February.
But concern remains.
“We must keep a close watch on the BA.2 variant,” Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, a public health professor at New Mexico State University, wrote in an email message. He added “more than 500 daily deaths [nationwide] is not a small number — the pandemic is not over and we still have a high burden of COVID-19 with emerging variants.”
Dr. Theresa Ronan, medical director of quality at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said, “It is really hard to determine to what degree we should be worried or concerned” about the BA.2 strain. But after two years of fighting the coronavirus, she said, people know how to defend against it.
“We know what strategies work,” she said, referring to vaccinations, testing, physical distancing and other tactics. Asked if she still wears a mask in the grocery store, she said, “I still do.”
La Familia’s Johnson said she expects another surge, though not as intense as previous coronavirus spikes. She said she expects states and regions with comparatively low vaccination rates to get hit the hardest.
Santa Fe and New Mexico, she said, have generally been willing to mask up, get vaccinated and obtain booster shots. The New York Times vaccination tracker said New Mexico was tied for 13th among states with the highest percentages of people 18 to 64 who are fully vaccinated. New Mexico was at 77 percent as of March 18, the vaccination tracking website said.
Johnson said she attended the Eliza Gilkyson concert Sunday in Santa Fe and people adhered to the performer’s request ahead of time that they wear masks. During the concert, Johnson said, Gilkyson thanked the audience for wearing masks. The crowd applauded.
