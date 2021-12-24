EDGEWOOD
Filandro R. Anaya shuddered to think his life hinged on someone else’s death.
But the condition of his heart, diseased to the brink of shutdown, left no alternative in May 2007. His doctors at University Medical Center in Tucson told him he needed a heart transplant.
Today, because he won’t unbutton his shirt to show the scar down his chest, there is no visible evidence of his physical travails. Anaya is 64, and his hair remains black and is bunched thick and collar-length in back. He is 6-foot-1 and glows with apparent good health.
He declines to attribute his condition to luck.
“It’s all because of God’s good graces,” Anaya said this month. “I was blessed. I wasn’t lucky.”
He won election last month to the newly formed Edgewood Town Commission, which calls for a town manager and five commissioners instead of the former system using a mayor and four council members. He defeated controversial former Mayor John Bassett for the seat on the commission.
He drew a lucky playing card the night of Dec. 16 at Edgewood’s town hall. With the new form of government, the town on the southwest edge of Santa Fe County needed to stagger terms, with three commissioners serving two-year terms and two serving four years. That way there would be some continuity on the commission and not complete turnover in future elections.
The two highest cards randomly chosen by the commissioners would grant the longer terms. Anaya, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and patterned tie, pulled a jack from the deck and won four years in office.
Anaya then told the 50 people in the audience, including wife Odette and daughter Audriana, that the commission system gave them “five people here to listen to, and yell at, and as loud as you want — because I don’t have my hearing aids now.”
He gave a sketch of his life. “I’ve been in the East Mountains my entire life,” he said. “My dad is Filandro, and I am Filandro, too.” He choked up. “He’s taught me a lot about taking care of people. And he’s not with us anymore, but I sure miss him, every day. Without him I couldn’t stand up here and say I can serve you all gracefully, honestly and truthfully.”
Anaya worked with his father in their construction business for close to 40 years. His father died in 2017 and son Filandro R. “Phil” Anaya now is mostly retired.
The younger Filandro suffered a genetic heart disease, cardiomyopathy, in middle age. As fatigue and breathing problems worsened, his doctors referred him to University Medical Center in Tucson, where he eventually was placed on the heart transplant list.
“I was almost dead,” he said this month.
He felt so strange as he awaited a heart. “I didn’t want anybody to know because I had trouble accepting a heart transplant,” he said. A priest in Tucson helped him overcome that obstacle by telling him this was in God’s hands.
A heart became available for him on May 11, 2007. The surgery went well, and he sat up and walked with assistance a day later. But his problems weren’t over.
Before being released, he suffered the effects of a perforated colon, which leaked acid into his system and poisoned him. After emergency surgery, he said, his heart flatlined.
“They had to shock me back to life,” he said. He had an out-of-body experience of colors, lights and sounds, he said. “It was just beautiful,” Anaya recalled.
In that moment he met his deceased sister, mother-in-law and a third person he couldn’t identify, he said. He believed it was the blessed mother, Mary, but daughter Audriana speculated it was his heart donor.
Anaya survived and bounced back to good health. He said he had never signed up to be an organ donor but became a big proponent after his life was saved. A photograph of Anaya in a construction hard hat was on a brochure New Mexico Donor Services published roughly a dozen years ago.
Anaya, a Democrat, liked public service before he was ill and served on the Moriarty-Edgewood school board for 12 years, including during the period when he received his transplant. He also served on the Santa Fe County Planning Commission for eight years, and lost attempts to get on the Edgewood Town Council about 20 years ago and on the Santa Fe County Commission in 2018.
New Mexico voters made his uncle, Toney Anaya, governor from 1983 through 1986. Anaya, now 80, said his nephew had an early interest in politics.
“He was involved in my campaigns,” the former governor said this week. “Yeah, I’m very proud of him.”
Filandro Anaya doesn’t refer to luck when it comes to his health, but he does say he would be down to six lives if he were a cat. There was the heart transplant, the colon crisis flatline and a bizarre day in 2011 when he was lying under his Cadillac to change the oil.
His wife, Odette, heard a noise outside, looked out the window and saw that the hulking car had fallen off the jack and onto his chest.
“I think he called out my name,” his wife said this month with emotion. “His hand was just reaching out to me.”
“Crushed me,” he said of the car. “It crushed my chest.” The rescue squad arrived and he retained his grip on life again.
In fact, he said, before the accident he was supposed to have a valve in his donated heart operated on because something was askew. After the Cadillac fell on him, doctors determined the valve was fine, leaving Anaya to speculate the accident tweaked his heart for the better.
He and Odette have been married 37 years and have three adult daughters, two in the San Diego area and one in Albuquerque.
“Y’know, God’s been really good to me,” Anaya said. “I did something right. I don’t know what it is.”
He has given a few talks to groups about his transplant and his blessings. He tried to reach the donor family through New Mexico Donor Services. Recipients aren’t connected directly to donors; the agency serves as an intermediary.
“We sent a letter, and I guess they chose not to respond, which I respect,” he said.
In some of his talks, he notes the donor was a 30-year-old man. Otherwise, he said, he has no idea if his donor was Republican or Democrat, brown, Black or white.
But the donor must have loved sweets, Anaya said, because he had never liked them. Now he can’t get enough.
