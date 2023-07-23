Angelique Montoya-Chavez and her family know all too well what it’s like to navigate a bustling city with disabilities.

For more than two decades, the Santa Fe woman and her husband, Salvador Chavez, have worked to provide their children the same access and inclusivity afforded to nondisabled children.

On Tuesday, those who have answered that call will be recognized for their work enhancing accessibility for those who live with disabilities.

072223_GC_DiabiltityAwards01rgb.jpg

Salvador Chavez holds his daughter Savaughna Chavez as she makes her way across the monkey bars at Romero Park in Santa Fe on Friday July 22, 2023. 
072223_GC_DiabiltityAwards03rgb.jpg

Angelique Montoya-Chavez’s son, Jarred Chavez, 25, signs to his sister Savaughna Chavez, 22, while looking for a butterfly at Romero Park last week. Jarred Chavez is non-verbal.

