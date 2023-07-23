Angelique Montoya-Chavez and her family know all too well what it’s like to navigate a bustling city with disabilities.
For more than two decades, the Santa Fe woman and her husband, Salvador Chavez, have worked to provide their children the same access and inclusivity afforded to nondisabled children.
On Tuesday, those who have answered that call will be recognized for their work enhancing accessibility for those who live with disabilities.
The inaugural Accessibility Awards were created by the Mayor’s Committee on Disability to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the landmark federal law banning discrimination on the basis of disability, and to mark July as Disability Pride Month, said Eli Fresquez, who co-chairs the volunteer committee.
“We wanted to commemorate, to celebrate disability pride, and in doing so we wanted to give out awards to our folks here in the city and our community, giving acknowledgment and support for all the work they’ve done in championing disability rights, awareness, equity and inclusion,” he said.
The event, which is not open to the public, is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the New Mexico History Museum. In attendance will be Mayor Alan Webber, his staff and the mayor’s committee, Pueblo of Pojoaque Governor Jenelle Roybal, state lawmakers, school board members, city council members and invitees who offer special services to people with disabilities.
“For the mayor to declare July Disability Pride Month, that was huge,” said Montoya-Chavez, who volunteers on the mayor’s committee and on the New Mexico Governor’s Commission for Disabilities. “We’re celebrating individuals with disabilities and the businesses that hire them and advocate for them and make things accessible for them, whether menus or seating, things people take for granted every day. People with disabilities are resilient. They always figure out a way to do things, but it shouldn’t be so hard. Society should be inclusive naturally.”
Montoya-Chavez has two children with disabilities — Jarred Chavez, 25, and Savaughna Chavez, 22. Although they are adults, their birth disorders render them with the cognitive and physical abilities of 3- or 4-year-olds, she said. Both were born with microcephaly, in which a brain didn’t develop properly during pregnancy or stopped growing after birth, resulting in a smaller head size, which impairs developmental, intellectual and physical growth.
Other conditions have complicated things, Montoya-Chavez said. Jarred Chavez was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition that creates pressure on his brain and requires him to wear a shunt for drainage, while Savaughna Chavez was diagnosed with lissencephaly, which requires her to wear a permanent artificial airway. Jarred Chavez is non-verbal; Savaughna Chavez has limited vocal ability. Both have had multiple surgeries.
“I’ve dedicated my life to taking care of them,” said their mother. “I have to be proactive to give them the services they need and to create events they’ll be included in to be able to have the experiences of normally functioning kids.”
Tony and Erika Potter, recipients of the Barrier-Free Public Accommodation Award, have taught both the Chavez children, having provided karate lessons at their Santa Fe business, Jeff Speakman Kenpo 5.0, to people with disabilities for 27 years.
“They completely changed my life,” said Tony Potter, who with his wife and three children teaches karate at their Airport Road business. “I did MMA fighting all my life. Martial arts was about being strong and being able to defend myself, but the true importance is not about how tough you are. They’ve taught me so many things about life, their desire to learn and to just be happy. ... They’re happy about the small things we take for granted, all the joys in life.”
Fresquez said his committee estimates about 20% of Santa Fe’s population lives with a disability. While most people think of disabilities as solely ambulatory impairments, people experiencing disabilities can have other physical issues, such as deafness or blindness, or they can have neurodivergent disabilities, such as autism, epilepsy or a traumatic brain injury or hidden disabilities such as mental or behavioral health issues.
“When you’re looking at building code or ADA standards for accessible design, those are federal and state requirements such as grab bars in restrooms or ramps at entrances. That’s part of accessibility,” Fresquez said. “But best practices are for inclusive and universal designs. This is above and beyond the code for what the ADA requires. For example, you can have a facility that may meet ADA standards, but it’s not inclusive physically. Maybe the restrooms are too far from the entrance, or the elevators are placed in a difficult position and it may take a lot of time to navigate the building to get to them.”
Tony Potter said although he and his wife began teaching children diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder the day they opened their school in 1996, it wasn’t until 2009 they truly learned what it meant to work with disabled children.
“I was asked to teach at a facility called KIVA [Keeping Independent Visions Alive]. It’s a program with the public schools that helps kids with special needs to get integrated into the workforce, and I just kind of blew it off because I didn’t think I really had much to give,” he said.
A year later, he was encouraged to teach the class again, and so he went to meet the children.
“I was in there for about an hour, and when I left I sat out in the car, called my wife and cried for ten minutes,” he said. “It was a moment that completely changed my life. From that point on, I started teaching KIVA and teaching kids with special needs. Four years into that, I realized they needed more consistency, so we started a program at our school.”
The Potter family now teaches 24 special-needs children, 18 in person and six virtually.
“They have such desire to learn and to achieve,” Tony Potter said. “Unfortunately, people who don’t have disabilities are often lazy and lack desire and motivation. I’ve taught doctors and lawyers and people who are supposed to be perfectly healthy, mentally and physically, but I find myself enjoying teaching the ones who struggle to achieve. I don’t need a reward. I’ve been rewarded. God’s been good to me. The reward is the smiles on their faces, the joy in their parents’ eyes when they see their child out there doing something positive.”