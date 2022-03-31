With a hint of self-deprecating humor, District Judge Bryan Biedscheid said April Fools' Day is a fitting time for him to take over as chief judge of the First Judicial District — a title that carries many extra duties and only a little extra pay.
"Everyone keeps saying, 'Congratulations and condolences, Judge Biedscheid,' ” he joked in a recent phone interview.
The myriad duties of the chief judge include budget, personnel, security and media matters, plus orchestrating the use of the court buildings.
"We have 10 elected judges, all equal in authority between this building [in Santa Fe] and Rio Arriba County … plus magistrate judges, and, at some point, there has to be somebody to coordinate, provide support and divvy up resources," Biedscheid said Thursday. "But if they called it 'support judge' or 'coordinator judge' nobody would want it. So they call it chief judge so more people will apply."
Biedscheid — appointed to the bench in 2019 and elected by voters in 2020 — said he's excited to take on the extra duties, determined to apply the same problem-solving approach he uses during proceedings in the First Judicial District, which encompasses Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba counties.
Biedscheid, whose fellow judges voted him into the position last month, will take over from Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, who served as chief judge for the past five years, including the last two years of late Judge Sarah Singleton's term.
Sommer called her time as chief judge "a great honor," adding she has worked "with the most dedicated and hardworking employees, and that is not an exaggeration."
Biedscheid said Tuesday he gives his predecessor a lot of credit for helming the district during the coronavirus pandemic and expects deciding which emergency measures to carry forward from the past several years will be a focus during his term.
"I hope we are coming out of this," he said. "So I'm looking at this as a chance to look at what has worked, get rid of the things that didn't work and think about what we'll want to take in to the future. That's what I'm looking forward to."
Biedscheid, 53, earned his law degree from the University of New Mexico in 1996 and primarily handled civil cases in private practice before becoming a judge. He also has extensive experience in domestic relations and juvenile law, having frequently been appointed as guardian at litem in cases involving minors and incapacitated adults.
He serves on the COVID Initiative Data Science Advisory Team for New Mexico.
"We are preparing a resource book for all New Mexico judges on unique evidentiary and procedural issues that are likely to come up in COVID-related litigation," Biedscheid wrote in an email. "Hopefully, the book will also be a useful resource in non-COVID cases, too."
The state Supreme Court also appointed him to a committee working to initiate reforms of New Mexico's guardianship and conservatorship laws and procedures.
He said the group "is considering ways to provide people in need of protection with decision-making support, rather than taking decision-making authority away from them and conveying it to a third party, such as a guardian or conservator."
Having presided primarily over civil cases as a judge, he said he's working to come up to speed on criminal procedures.
Being a judge is harder than working in private practice, Biedscheid said, "but there is always something going on that's pretty fascinating."
