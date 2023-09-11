A Santa Fe man initially charged with five counts of abusing a young girl now faces dozens of charges accusing him of severe physical abuse of two children and their pets.
Irving Ocana-Escalante, 24, has been held in the Santa Fe County jail since his arrest Aug. 18 on suspicion of repeatedly beating a girl.
After further investigation by officers in the Santa Fe Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in a news release issued Monday, the agency filed an amended criminal complaint against him.
Ocana-Escalante is now accused of 63 counts of abusing the girl and her brother after moving into their mother’s home in May, according to court documents. He also faces six counts of abusing animals in the home and one count of child sexual exploitation. The criminal complaint states he is suspected of producing an image depicting a sexual act or simulation involving a child, but does not specify whether the count is tied to the young siblings.
The complaint lists all 70 counts against Ocana-Escalante, citing alleged incidents between June and August in which he is accused of punching, kicking and slapping the children, pushing them off furniture, smothering them with his hand or a pillow, pulling the girl by her hair and even sticking her with pins or tacks.
Most of the counts allege abuse of the girl, who is 3, according to a motion filed by prosecutors who seek to have Ocana-Escalante detained until his trial. The document was filed in state District Court Aug. 22, when Ocana-Escalante faced the initial five counts.
The motion says the children’s mother, who found bruises on her daughter last month, also discovered more than 100 videos on Ocana-Escalante’s phone that show him striking the child, including while she was sleeping and sometimes with enough force to send her flying across the room. The woman told police she recorded the videos on her own phone after he became heavily intoxicated and fell asleep.
Prosecutors note in the motion Ocana-Escalante was charged in May 2020 with attempted murder in a drive-by shooting.
A report in The New Mexican at the time stated he and another man were accused of following a silver vehicle from Santa Fe to a supermarket in Pojoaque, where the second man was suspected of firing at the driver, leaving the woman with two gunshot wounds. Authorities believed the men had misidentified the vehicle as one that belonged to a person who had been harassing a friend.
Ocana-Escalante initially was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to attempt to commit murder, conspiracy to shoot at or from a vehicle and tampering with evidence. Court documents show his charges were reduced to tampering with the 2017 Audi the men had been riding in.
The case was stayed in May 2021 while he participated a pre-prosecution diversion program, court documents show.
He was charged last month with aggravated DWI after crashing into another vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of about three times the legal limit for driving, the pretrial detention motion states. It notes the case was dismissed without prejudice to allow the District Attorney’s Office time to collect sufficient evidence before proceeding.
“The Defendant’s violent conduct toward a small child is of a kind that shocks the conscience,” prosecutors wrote in the motion. “Such conduct is impossible to justify. The allegations strongly suggest that the Defendant possesses a characteristic of cruelty toward the powerless, such that the prospect of his release would alarm society.”
A District Court hearing to determine whether Ocana-Escalante will be held until his trial is scheduled Sept. 21, Valdez wrote in the news release.
He asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Ian Freeman at 505-955-5418.
Staff writer Phaedra Haywood contributed to this story.