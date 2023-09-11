A Santa Fe man initially charged with five counts of abusing a young girl now faces dozens of charges accusing him of severe physical abuse of two children and their pets.

Irving Ocana-Escalante, 24, has been held in the Santa Fe County jail since his arrest Aug. 18 on suspicion of repeatedly beating a girl.

After further investigation by officers in the Santa Fe Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in a news release issued Monday, the agency filed an amended criminal complaint against him.

Recommended for you