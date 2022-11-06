Simone Frances well remembers the day she photographed La Capilla de San Ysidro Labrador.

The sun had appeared in a smoke-filled sky, striking the stones of the 1928 chapel known locally as Lopez Chapel.

“I shot that location at least three times, but that day the sky was so orange because of the fires and the low clouds,” said the Santa Fe photographer whose exhibit, Properties Worthy of Preservation: Photographs from Old Santa Fe Today (5th Edition), opened Friday at El Zaguán on Canyon Road.

Popular in the Community