Newly elected New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez would like to refashion his office as a Department of Justice and create an internal civil rights division with a focus on protecting the rights of children, he said in a phone interview Thursday.

“As a career prosecutor I know better than most what happens when we fail to protect children and allow early childhood trauma to accumulate without timely, sustained, and competent intervention,” Torrez wrote in an opinion piece he submitted to The New Mexican.

“Violence begets more violence as the trauma in one generation bleeds into the next, destabilizing families and communities as the public health and education systems bend to the breaking point,” he wrote, “until finally the criminal justice system is called upon to address the problem, but only after tragedy and heartbreak leave their mark on us all.”