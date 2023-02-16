Newly elected New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez would like to refashion his office as a Department of Justice and create an internal civil rights division with a focus on protecting the rights of children, he said in a phone interview Thursday.
“As a career prosecutor I know better than most what happens when we fail to protect children and allow early childhood trauma to accumulate without timely, sustained, and competent intervention,” Torrez wrote in an opinion piece he submitted to The New Mexican.
“Violence begets more violence as the trauma in one generation bleeds into the next, destabilizing families and communities as the public health and education systems bend to the breaking point,” he wrote, “until finally the criminal justice system is called upon to address the problem, but only after tragedy and heartbreak leave their mark on us all.”
State law empowers the attorney general to create a Department of Justice, “but we’ve never created a department that mirrors the scope and authority that exists at the federal level,” Torrez said Thursday.
State Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, has introduced a bill — Senate Bill 426 — Monday which would create a civil rights division within the Attorney General’s Office. If passed, SB 426 would give the office the authority to hire staff to investigate civil rights actions, to file civil rights cases in the name of state and to demand records related to those investigations from individuals or public bodies.
Cervantes did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.
Torrez said Thursday cases filed by the proposed civil rights division would seek to end practices that violate people’s civil rights, rather than monetary payouts as often sought in civil actions.
The division would investigate “a number of different issues” Torrez said, ranging from police misconduct to school districts that fail to provide adequate and appropriate resources to children with disabilities.
Torrez cited reports one New Mexico school district is disproportionately disciplining Native American students, an alleged sexual assault of a child in state custody and a case in which a school resource officer used a stun gun on a disabled teen as examples of the types of issues the civil rights division could address.
“We aren’t going to have the capacity to do everything everywhere all at once,” he said. “But we can certainly start identifying situations where there is a pattern and practice of denying civil rights and use the court to correct those and better protect people.”
The division would also collect information about civil rights violations and make policy recommendations for public bodies to adopt measures to ensure the protection of civil rights, according to SB 426, which is slated to be heard by the Senate Health and Public Affairs and Judiciary committees.
“In our budget, we have requested an expansion in our base budget of $2.5 million to expand the litigation capabilities of our civil litigation for consumer and environmental protection, and largest of all, for the creation of the civil rights division,” Attorney General spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez said in an email Thursday.
If the Legislature approves the funding, Torrez said, the civil rights division could be up and running as soon as July.