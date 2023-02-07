Attorney General Raúl Torrez

Attorney General Raúl Torrez speaks with Liz Frank, center, and victims rights advocate Nicole Chavez on Tuesday at the Roundhouse after unveiling a bill he said is designed to close a loophole in some murder cases.

 Daniel J. Chacón/The New Mexican

Liz Frank felt little relief when the man accused of killing her son in a botched armed robbery was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 23½ years in prison.

Although it ended the ordeal of a jury trial, she said Matthew Chavez's conviction didn't change the fact she would never see her son, U.S. Army veteran Tyler Lackey, alive again.

"All I felt was relief that it was over and that [Chavez] was going to be behind bars where he couldn't torture anybody else's family," Frank recalled.

