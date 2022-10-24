Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 7.45.53 PM.png

An ad from A Stronger New Mexico, the PAC linked to the Democratic Governors Association, shows a tweet from GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.

 From video

An attack ad that implies Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti praised banning abortion with no exceptions is continuing to air on TV despite efforts last week by his campaign's legal team to get it removed.

The demand follows a similar request from incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who was also denied a request to remove a negative ad from the airwaves.

For months, New Mexicans have been inundated with attack ads purchased by the candidates and their well-funded allies in the increasingly aggressive gubernatorial race.

