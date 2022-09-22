Ginny Dwyer ended up in the emergency room after a routine medical evaluation, but she didn't have to go through it alone, thanks to the Transition Network's Good Neighbor program.
Dwyer, 70, underwent a stress test last year and just wanted someone to be there with her during the appointment.
"I was perfectly capable of going by myself but it was stressful, so I just wanted some support," Dwyer said.
The help came from Karen Long, a volunteer from the Transition Network, a nonprofit national organization that aims to help women 50 and over whose changing life situations have led them to seek new connections, resources and opportunities.
When Dwyer's doctor became alarmed by her EKG results, more comprehensive tests were ordered in the emergency room, with Long by her side.
"It really was a huge deal not to be there by myself. It was scary enough as it was," Dwyer said. "As I was laying there in the ER, doing all the tests, it was just really great to know that I didn't have to think about how I was going to get home."
The Santa Fe chapter of the organization runs various programs meant to empower older women and help them connect with one another. Its efforts include the Good Neighbor program, which links members of the group who need some sort of assistance.
Dwyer said the program offers services that can range from something as simple as changing a hard-to-reach lightbulb to caring for someone who is recovering from surgery. She said the program tries to model a close-knit community where people do things for one another.
"When somebody needed something, you just naturally just go help them out," Dwyer said. "You bring them some soup, drive them somewhere. But often we don't live that way. In my experience, it may be hard for women to ask for help; it's doubly hard to say no."
Dwyer said members of the organization who want to help others must go through an orientation to learn the ins and outs of the program.
The Transition Network has been connecting with women in Santa Fe for 10 years. Jean Palmer, the founder of the local chapter, said women from all sorts of backgrounds have joined the group since its inception.
"We have women who are still full-time employed; we have women who have retired or just recently moved to Santa Fe. We have some women who thought retirement was going to be wonderful, but then they found out it wasn't so wonderful," said Palmer, 78.
She said many who join the organization are women who recently moved to Santa Fe and are looking to meet new people.
The Transition Network also hosts a number of workshops, networks and events.
That includes Transition Peer Groups, consisting of eight to 12 women who gather to discuss topics of mutual interest and relevance to their current lives, and the Resilience Workshop, which aims to enhance participants’ personal strength.
Palmer said people come to the Women in Transition Workshop to help them think about how they may want to live their lives differently and meet the other women with whom they can make connections.
The organization also plays host to educational workshops that are open to the public. Most recently, it invited Dr. Erica Elliott of Santa Fe to talk about her experience with working with Navajo children.
Dwyer had some more test done after last year's medical scare, and was given a clean bill of health. But she said she was glad she had a safety net within the Transition Network.