Jean Palmer

Jean Palmer is founder of the Santa Fe chapter of the Transition Network.

 Courtesy

Ginny Dwyer ended up in the emergency room after a routine medical evaluation, but she didn't have to go through it alone, thanks to the Transition Network's Good Neighbor program.

Dwyer, 70, underwent a stress test last year and just wanted someone to be there with her during the appointment.

"I was perfectly capable of going by myself but it was stressful, so I just wanted some support," Dwyer said.

Popular in the Community