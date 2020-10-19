Less than a month after film crews resumed making movies in New Mexico, COVID-19 has shut down at least one of the productions.
A spokesman for Netflix confirmed Monday the company called a halt to its production of the western The Harder They Fall at the end of the day Thursday and declined further comment.
According to the New Mexico Environment Department, which publishes a daily list of entities in the state reporting positive tests for COVID-19, Netflix reported at least five positive test results between Oct. 8 and Oct. 19, with at least two of those reports listed as "THTF," an acronym for the film.
The production was not the only one to report positive COVID-19 test cases since films began rolling again in September. On Oct. 6, Garson Studio, housed on the midtown campus off St. Michael's Drive, reported at least one positive test case.
Claudio Ruben, director of Garson Studio, declined comment.
First Line Films in Corrales reported a positive test case on Oct. 8. It's not clear if that case is from the company's administration building or from a film set. First Line Films did not respond to an email inquiry Monday.
The closure of The Harder They Fall speaks to the novel coronavirus' potential to put a dent in film production, one of the state's bigger economic drivers.
According to the state Economic Development Department, about 80 film productions were shot in New Mexico in fiscal year 2020, which ended in June. Though the department estimated earlier this year that those productions would funnel some $400 million into the state through direct spending, spokesman Bruce Krasnow wrote in an email the figure was "preliminary and looks like it will be too high considering things shut down in March."
He wrote that figure is closer to $275 million because of the shutdowns. That's a considerable drop from the $525.5 million the state received in direct spending from film productions in fiscal year 2019.
New Mexico State Film Office Director Amber Dodson wrote in an email the film business is a major economic driver around the world, including in New Mexico, where it is "generating thousands of jobs and bringing in millions of dollars of outside money into our state."
Over time, a number of companies have built studios in the state, and in January 2019, Netflix bought the former Albuquerque Studios and its eight sound stages with the goal of making it a media hub.
The state reported Netflix spent more than $150 million in New Mexico in 2019, used more than 2,000 production vendors and hired more than 1,600 cast and crew. Netflix productions in New Mexico included El Camino, Army of the Dead, Daybreak and Messiah.
Whether the COVID-19 crisis will continue to wreak havoc for the film industry — where social distancing may be difficult to maintain as crews work to move equipment and actors move to get closer to one another for scenes — is unclear as the state deals with another spike in cases.
Dodson wrote The Harder They Fall was the only full-fledged production back to work as of the end of last week. The production of THEM finished shooting in the state earlier that week, she said.
This is not the first time the western has stopped shooting because of COVID-19. In mid-March, star Idris Elba announced he had tested positive for respiratory virus, necessitating a shutdown.
By that time, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had declared a public health emergency brought on by COVID-19, and by the end of that month most businesses not considered "essential" were closed or seriously impacted in terms of a reduction in hours and services.
Sometime around Labor Day, the state began allowing film crews to initiate preproduction — such as building sets or props — for films shooting in New Mexico. At that time Liz Pecos, president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 480, a film workers union, said each film company must come up with a plan to ensure worker safety during the pandemic.
State officials and any union with members working on a film will have to approve the company’s plan, Pecos added.
Dodson wrote the state Film Office has released a set of guidelines, recommendations and resources for film and TV productions that are operating during the pandemic.
She wrote all productions are required to report positive test cases within four hours to the state Environment Department.
