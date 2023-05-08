Nearly 3,000 New Mexicans — including 180 crew members and 2,737 background talent — will be employed to work on Rez Ball, a Netflix sports drama being filmed across the state in May, the state Film Office announced this weekend.
The film tells the story of the Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from the fictional New Mexico town of Chuska. The team must band together after losing their star player as they fight for the state championship, according to the Film Office.
“This is a story that is so deep and close to me, and to be able to showcase our part of America with the world authentically is deeply gratifying,” film director and Gallup native Sydney Freeland said in a statement.
Freeland and Sterlin Harjo — co-creator of the television series Reservation Dogs, now in its third season on Hulu — wrote the film, with inspiration from Michael Powell’s nonfiction sports novel Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation, according to the Film Office.
Jessica Matten, Julia Jones and Amber Midthunder — a New Mexico native who also starred in Prey, the fifth installment of the Predator series — are among those slated to star in movie.
“We set out to make a film from an authentic point of view, and our incredible cast has brought Sterlin’s and my words to life in that way," Freeland said. "Our actors, culled from over 5,000 submissions, embody the spirit and energy of what Rez Ball is, and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”
Netflix film crews will be working in Albuquerque, Shiprock, Belen, Los Lunas, Estancia, Santa Fe, Rio Rancho and the Navajo Nation, according to the Film Office.