Nearly 3,000 New Mexicans — including 180 crew members and 2,737 background talent — will be employed to work on Rez Ball, a Netflix sports drama being filmed across the state in May, the state Film Office announced this weekend. 

The film tells the story of the Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from the fictional New Mexico town of Chuska. The team must band together after losing their star player as they fight for the state championship, according to the Film Office.

“This is a story that is so deep and close to me, and to be able to showcase our part of America with the world authentically is deeply gratifying,” film director and Gallup native Sydney Freeland said in a statement. 

