An elderly man shot by police Friday afternoon displayed clear signs he was in crisis in the moments leading up to the incident, telling neighbors he needed immediate help before heading into a nearby Santa Fe arroyo where the incident took place.
A Santa Fe police spokesman defended officers’ actions but offered few new details Saturday after the shooting near the Los Arroyos Compound Apartments. Deputy Chief Ben Valdez declined to release the man’s name or his condition.
“The identity of the male suspect from yesterday’s [officer-involved shooting] is unable to be released at this time as he is a suspect in a criminal offense related to the … incident and has not been formally charged,” Valdez wrote in an email. “Once charged we will provide an updated media release with his identity and charges.”
In a Friday night news release, police said they heard the man fire the gun several times when they arrived and that he refused to put down the weapon. They said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but at least one officer fired a weapon, striking the man.
A neighbor who said she had known the suspect for 15 years said he approached her niece in a complex hallway Friday afternoon. While he was initially polite, she added he became frazzled and started asking for help.
“He got very upset — visibly upset — and told [her] he needed help, and he needed help right now,” said the neighbor, who declined to give her name.
The woman said the suspect eventually opened a bag and showed her niece a gun.
The woman described the man as a “kind and caring person” with health problems who lived alone.
“It was terrible to have something where someone is in pain, and being hurt, and needs a crisis team — to turn their whole neighborhood into a crisis situation,” she said. “So now, not just that guy had his crisis and is in the hospital and, you know, dealing with his pain — all of us are traumatized by the way they handled it. That’s the big thing.”
State police are investigating the shooting. Agency spokesman Ray Wilson did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.
The neighbor said while she understands why police responded how they did, she wondered why the city’s Alternative Response Unit, which sometimes responds to calls about people in crisis, was not present during the incident.
“He’s almost 80 years old, compromised,” the neighbor said. “He barely can — I don’t know how he got into the arroyo. Three weeks ago he [was] using a walker. I mean, he’s an elderly guy who has medical problems. So you use a Taser or you shoot him in the foot.”
Valdez said an officer assigned to the Alternative Response Unit and another who is on the police department’s Crisis Negotiation Team did respond and tried to de-escalate the situation.
“Based on the nature of the call the scene would be considered too dangerous for a paramedic and case worker to directly engage with the armed suicidal male until he was unarmed and no longer presented an immediate threat of death or great bodily injury,” Valdez wrote in an email. “Please remember the situation was an armed suicidal male who discharged his firearm multiple times in a populated area, including multiple shots occurring after police arrival.”
The morning after the shooting, the Los Arroyos Compound apartments were quiet. The only sign of trouble were strips of abandoned yellow police tape in the nearby arroyo.
But the complex’s residents expressed deep concern over the situation and wanted to know more details about how the situation progressed.
Andy Mcencroe, a 70-year-old resident who has lived at the complex for about nine years, said he has been close to a couple of people who have attempted and died by suicide, and he was relieved to hear the suspect survived.
“A suicide isn’t isolated, ever. It involves all of us,” Mcencroe said.
He said he hasn’t often seen police come to the complex during his time living there.
“I went outside because it was — this is a very quiet place, and I could hear people in the hallways kind of going back and forth. So I just stepped outside, and there was a cluster of folks, and that’s when I saw the policemen at either end [of the hallway],” Mcencroe said.
Vimal Roy, 40, said he and his wife were unaware of the shooting until they received an email from a property manager about the shooting. He said he has been living at the Los Arroyos Compound for a couple of years and is raising a newborn.
“We were, like, thinking ‘Man, is it a safe place to, you know, raise a kid?’ ” Roy said.
Later he added: “It’s crazy. I mean, people are safe, I guess. I mean, he didn’t hurt anybody. That’s the most important part.”
Paula Palmer, 90, said she did not know much about the situation but could not understand why police did not use nonlethal methods when trying to subdue the suspect.
“Why did they shoot him? … Why couldn’t they throw a net over him or something? He was unhappy; he was sad. They should have helped him, not [try to] kill him,” Palmer said.