An elderly man shot by police Friday afternoon displayed clear signs he was in crisis in the moments leading up to the incident, telling neighbors he needed immediate help before heading into a nearby Santa Fe arroyo where the incident took place.

A Santa Fe police spokesman defended officers’ actions but offered few new details Saturday after the shooting near the Los Arroyos Compound Apartments. Deputy Chief Ben Valdez declined to release the man’s name or his condition.

“The identity of the male suspect from yesterday’s [officer-involved shooting] is unable to be released at this time as he is a suspect in a criminal offense related to the … incident and has not been formally charged,” Valdez wrote in an email. “Once charged we will provide an updated media release with his identity and charges.”

