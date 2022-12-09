120922LoneButteHomicide_LS_1.JPG

The house on Arroyo Coyote Road in Lone Butte where man was found dead Tuesday.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

A bullet-riddled body was discovered earlier this week in a Lone Butte home that for years has been the subject of neighbors’ complaints about criminal activity.

Sheriff’s deputies found Adan Ponce Galdeano dead Tuesday while responding to a report of shots fired at the home — 30 A Arroyo Coyote Road, just off N.M. 14 south of Santa Fe — but they suspect the 26-year-old may have been killed elsewhere and moved to the residence.

It is unclear how long his body was inside the home. However, the sheriff’s office said he was reported missing in November.

