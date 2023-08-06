David Kaufman, left, and his wife, Elizabeth Jacobson, look Wednesday at the reduced state of Two Mile Pond at the Santa Fe Canyon Preserve. The two frequently hike to the spot but said they were surprised to find it drained to about half its earlier size upon returning from a vacation last week. City and state officials say the pond had unintentionally grown larger than was intended due to a clogged pipe.
Two Mile Pond — now half its recent size — was drained, in part, to contend with the area’s depleting water resources. “We are in the beginning stages of helping folks to understand what is a very complicated water situation,” said District 2 City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, chairwoman of the city’s Water Conservation Committee.
The drained Two Mile Pond at the Santa Fe Canyon Preserve on Wednesday. Residents are concerned the site will become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “Without water flowing into the pond, the area has become a swamp,” wrote Canyon Neighborhood Association President Jim Gollin to city officials July 18.
David Kaufman, left, and his wife, Elizabeth Jacobson, look Wednesday at the reduced state of Two Mile Pond at the Santa Fe Canyon Preserve. The two frequently hike to the spot but said they were surprised to find it drained to about half its earlier size upon returning from a vacation last week. City and state officials say the pond had unintentionally grown larger than was intended due to a clogged pipe.
The drained Two Mile Pond at the Santa Fe Canyon Preserve on Wednesday. Residents are concerned the site will become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “Without water flowing into the pond, the area has become a swamp,” wrote Canyon Neighborhood Association President Jim Gollin to city officials July 18.
Most days, Elizabeth Jacobson goes for a walk on the loop trail around Two Mile Pond, a short distance from her home in the Upper Canyon neighborhood of Santa Fe. A former poet laureate for the city, she frequently sits on one of the benches overlooking the pond and draws inspiration from the abundance of wildlife it attracts, including beavers, turtles, blue herons and ospreys.
After a two-week vacation, she and husband David Kaufman returned to Santa Fe last Sunday and decided to go for a walk in their favorite spot. To their shock, the pond was nearly drained and resembled a marsh more than a body of water. Recent maintenance conducted by the city Water Division has caused the pond to shrink to about half its earlier size.
City and state officials say the pond had unintentionally grown larger than was intended, in part because of a diversion that the state ruled was not legal, and that the changes were necessary to manage the region’s precious water resources.
While officials had been in communication with a nearby neighborhood association over changes to the pond, a number of area residents said they feel blindsided and are concerned about the site’s current state, particularly in regards to the fish and other animals that called it home. In a city as high and dry as Santa Fe, the pond was “a refuge in the desert,” Kaufman said.
“It’s a really special place,” said Jacobson.
The future of the pond is undecided, and some parties said they’ve received contradictory information from the city, or none at all. In interviews with The New Mexican, officials with the city and The Nature Conservancy, which owns land next to the pond, said they hope it can be preserved as a riparian area.
“We are in the beginning stages of helping folks to understand what is a very complicated water situation,” said District 2 City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, chairwoman of the city’s Water Conservation Committee.
The site of Two Mile Pond has gone through a number of changes throughout city history. In 1893, Two Mile Dam was built as the second reservoir storing water from the Santa Fe River. Decades later, a fault was found in the earthen dam that made it a safety hazard in the event of a flood. It was breached in 1994, and most of the dam was removed.
A small pond was left in the dam’s wake, in part formed by seepage from groundwater and water from the Santa Fe River, which flows through a bypass channel in the area.
A slotted pipe was left intact when the dam was breached, said city Water Division Director Jesse Roach. The pipe controls elevation of water in the pond and serves as flood control for water flow going through a culvert under Cerro Gordo Road.
Over the past decade, Roach said the city stopped maintaining the pipe and it became clogged, which caused the water level in the pond to rise several feet higher than intended. Roach said it’s unclear why maintenance stopped.
“It was an oversight,” he said.
The pond also became filled in with sediment from water flowing into the pond over the past 30 years, which has decreased its original volume.
The city controls the infrastructure regulating the water that feeds the pond, and owns most of the land where it sits. It’s surrounded by the Santa Fe Canyon Preserve, a 525-acre “oasis” of open space established by The Nature Conservancy in 2000.
Terry Sullivan, New Mexico State Director for The Nature Conservancy, said the pond is a big draw to the preserve, which is visited by about 30,000 people each year.
“For so many people, the site of water in our parched Northern New Mexico landscape is really appealing and compelling,” he said.
In 2012, The Nature Conservancy installed a diversion channel into the preserve that sent some additional water into the pond from the Santa Fe River Bypass Channel. Sullivan said it received support from the Santa Fe Watershed Association and the New Mexico Environment Department for the project.
However, in 2021 the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer ruled the diversion had been put in place illegally and, after considering its options, the Conservancy voluntarily removed the diversion in early July.
State Engineer Mike Hamman said his office got involved after senior water rights holders complained the diversion was interfering with their ability to receive water. The acequias hold the senior water rights to the Santa Fe River.
“Anytime anyone does anything with water in New Mexico, they must have a permit from the state engineer that recognizes that use, and that was not done,” said Hamman, who said that the Conservancy did not have water rights.
The diversion was what allowed water to flow through the pond, Roach said, and after it was removed it became stagnant. A small amount of water still flows through from groundwater seepage, he noted.
In an April letter to city officials, Canyon Neighborhood Association President Jim Gollin expressed concern the pond was becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
On July 17, Roach said city employees went back, found the outlet pipe and cleaned it out, which caused the water level to drop by two and a half feet over the next several days. The last week of July, crews went back and cut a slot in the top of the pipe, which caused the water level to drop about a foot more.
With yearly maintenance going forward, Roach thinks the city could keep the pond at roughly the level it sunk to after the first round of work, which is more in line with its original design.
Despite communications with the neighborhood association, some locals said they didn’t know what was being done and were upset with the change.
Richard Ellenberg, who lives across the street from the preserve, said the maintenance was done “with no public input on what is a major public resource.
“In my opinion and that of many others a very valuable asset has been eliminated,” he said.
The Nature Conservancy was not involved in the decision, Sullivan said, and he and other staff didn’t find out the pond had been drained until going up to the preserve Tuesday.
“A lot of people who hike up there are confused and unhappy,” he said.
Roach said the city had worked with the Conservancy to try to find a resolution to the diversion dispute but had not notified it of the maintenance of the outlet pipe, which took place on city land.
On July 6, members of the neighborhood association had a meeting in Mayor Alan Webber’s office with a handful of city councilors and staff, several Office of the State Engineer employees, a lawyer for the association and others.
Gollin sent a follow-up letter July 18 asking for more public involvement in the decision-making process and for the city to study how draining the pond will affect the amount of water that flows into the river.
He also said a temporary solution was needed as soon as possible to take care of the mosquitoes.
“Without water flowing into the pond, the area has become a swamp,” Gollin wrote.
On Friday, he sent a letter to association members outlining recent developments and expressing concern about the level the pond had dropped to after the outlet pipe was pierced.
“The city insists that this is a short-term solution taken in response to neighborhood complaints about mosquitoes,” he wrote. “But we had asked for more water in the pond, not less. We are concerned that the mud flats might provide an even better habitat for mosquitoes than a shallow pond.”
Roach said dropping the water level in the pond was an immediate solution to the concerns about stagnation. With a smaller overall size, the same amount of groundwater flowing through the pond will result in fresher water, he said.
The city is still in the process of determining what a long-term solution might look like, Roach said. It’s possible the habitat will ultimately function more live a river than a pond.
“We live in an area where water is scarce and there’s not enough water for everything,” Roach said.