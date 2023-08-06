Most days, Elizabeth Jacobson goes for a walk on the loop trail around Two Mile Pond, a short distance from her home in the Upper Canyon neighborhood of Santa Fe. A former poet laureate for the city, she frequently sits on one of the benches overlooking the pond and draws inspiration from the abundance of wildlife it attracts, including beavers, turtles, blue herons and ospreys.

After a two-week vacation, she and husband David Kaufman returned to Santa Fe last Sunday and decided to go for a walk in their favorite spot. To their shock, the pond was nearly drained and resembled a marsh more than a body of water. Recent maintenance conducted by the city Water Division has caused the pond to shrink to about half its earlier size.

City and state officials say the pond had unintentionally grown larger than was intended, in part because of a diversion that the state ruled was not legal, and that the changes were necessary to manage the region’s precious water resources.

080223_LS_TwoMilePond_2_RGB.jpg

Two Mile Pond — now half its recent size — was drained, in part, to contend with the area’s depleting water resources. “We are in the beginning stages of helping folks to understand what is a very complicated water situation,” said District 2 City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, chairwoman of the city’s Water Conservation Committee.

Recommended for you