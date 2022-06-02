The unnamed Cleveland, Ohio, buyers of the two-acre Nedra Matteucci Galleries property in one of the most prominent corners of downtown will get a 10,000-square-foot main structure with three attached guest houses, two other guest quarters and a sculpture garden with a pond larger than many home lots.
They also obtain the legacy of the late Forrest Fenn, who launched the gallery in 1972 and sold it to Matteucci in 1988 before achieving international notoriety for hiding a treasure chest with a fortune somewhere in the Rockies.
Nedra Matteucci for nearly 35 years has lorded over art created by living Taos and Santa Fe artists, as well as works by nationally known painters and sculptors and historical pieces from the early Santa Fe and Taos art colony era.
She previously tried to sell the property at 1075 Paseo de Peralta three to four years ago and recently relisted it, landing a buyer for an undisclosed price within three months in today’s blisteringly hot real estate market.
She said the new owner plans to convert the property into condominiums but will retain all the existing structures that evoke the sense of a country estate.
“I have to be out by the end of November,” Matteucci said. “I’m quite a bit older, and the business is different. I’m not ready to quit.”
Neither the sale price nor buyers were disclosed, but the Santa Fe County Assessor's Office values the main structure at $2.2 million.
Matteucci, 72, said she will downscale her business and relocate to Canyon Road, where she will build a new Nedra Matteucci Galleries behind the Morning Star Gallery at 315 Canyon Road. She and husband Richard live nearby.
Matteucci said she has been planning for this for 25 years. It's one of the reasons she bought the property behind Morning Star Gallery to eventually relocate her gallery. She acquired Morning Star a few years later in 2002.
“We’ll each have our own front door,” she said of her two galleries.
She now awaits city permitting to start construction on Canyon Road. Matteucci hopes to have at least part of the new building ready to open in December.
“I’ll have part of the space [open] but not all of the space,” Matteucci predicted. “I don’t want to be closed a long time at all.”
The new Nedra Matteucci Galleries on Canyon Road will be smaller and not all of her voluminous art collection and library will make the move.
“We’re cleaning out what we have had for a long time — five years, 10 years, 20 years,” said Matteucci, adding that much of the art will be returned to its owners or auctioned. “We’ll keep the top things we have, the historic pieces.”
Matteucci said part of the main structure at the corner of Paseo de Peralta and Acequia Madre dates to the 1870s but many additions and alterations have come since then. Fenn made additions when he owned the property, as have the Matteuccis.
Matteucci has created much more a museum setting than an art gallery. Each of the showrooms has a distinct character of its own.
But attached to the rear are three guest houses — a head start for the new Cleveland owners' condo conversion. One guest house has a huge outdoor patio and has hosted actors Val Kilmer, Michael Douglas and Elizabeth Taylor as well as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and former President Gerald Ford, Matteucci said.
The huge sculpture garden has a menagerie of wildlife in stone as well as Native American figures. A large pond is stocked with fish that Matteucci feeds daily along with three turtles and some ducks.
“[The new location is] going to be much smaller than this but will still have a sculpture garden,” she said.
Back in the 1980s, Matteucci had a small gallery on Canyon Road.
“One day my husband came to me and said he bought Forrest Fenn’s gallery,” she said. “My life changed considerably.”