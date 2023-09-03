In a city renowned for the beauty of its art and architecture, for the third summer in a row the pièce de résistance at what many consider the heart of Santa Fe has been a large, brown box.

Nearly three years after it was toppled and almost six months after a proposal from four city councilors to rebuild it was withdrawn, the city appears no closer to figuring out what to do with the Soldiers’ Monument that once stood in the center of Santa Fe Plaza.

The partial destruction Thursday night of a sandstone obelisk honoring frontiersman Kit Carson outside the federal courthouse in downtown Santa Fe suggests inaction has not calmed tensions. And if the battle over the Soldiers’ Monument is any indication, figuring out what to do with the boarded-up monument won’t be easy.

