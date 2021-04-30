New Mexico is almost all turquoise and green, with only a few specks of yellow, according to an updated color-coded map released Friday by the state.
That means nearly every county will have fewer public health restrictions for at least the next couple of weeks.
The increase in turquoise and green is largely tied to changes in how the state determines a county's level of COVID-19 risk.
Under the old system, a county would become turquoise — the least restrictive designation — after averaging eight or fewer new cases per 100,000 people and 5 percent or fewer positive tests over two straight reporting periods.
Under revised metrics that will took effect Friday, turquoise counties will have an average of 10 or fewer new cases per 100,000 people and 7 percent or fewer positive tests for four consecutive weeks.
And the state now uses vaccination rates in determining whether a county is red, yellow, green or turquoise.
“Our intention here is and has always been to ensure the color-coding of the map — and the associated requirements for each county — continue to match the actual risk level on the ground in each county,” Dr. David Scrase, the state's human services secretary, said in a statement.
“As our models show test positivity is likely to become more elastic over time, and as fewer New Mexicans will require COVID-19 testing amid increasing vaccinations, we want to provide counties the assurance that they can continue to progress in accordance with the actual risk they face,” he continued.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.