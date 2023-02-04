Cracks, rotting wood and chipped paint have blemished the historic main Santa Fe Public Library.
“It’s an old building, and you know, old buildings have old building problems,” said Ron Latimer, a volunteer with Friends of the Santa Fe Public Library.
The city is conducting a study to see what it will take to give the nearly 91-year-old building a much-needed face-lift.
Margaret M. Neill, Santa Fe’s Library Division director, said the city will contract with architects and historians to evaluate the building, from the foundation to the windows, to see what kind of improvements it needs.
“It was a long time coming. We’ve been really wanting to do that and the city is starting to look at setting aside money for projects as part of that, but we just need to figure out what needs to be done first,” Neill said.
“Since we’re currently part of a historical district, we have to kind of stay within the guidelines of the district that we’re in,” she added.
The study was made possible thanks to a grant from the State Historic Preservation Office, which was awarded in November to conduct a historic structure assessment. Neill said she is not sure how long the evaluation will take but noted bringing the building up to code will be one of the first things the city will try to address.
“The building is old and some of the regulations are grandfathered in, like fire suppression and things like that, so we’ll need to bring it up to code and then work on making sure that the outside is repaired,” Neill said. “Once they determine what condition the building is fundamentally in, then they’ll make those fixes if they’re necessary, and then they’ll move on to doing the aesthetic, which is fixing the windows, the stucco, the doors, repainting and fixing flooring.”
City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic emphasized no work will be done on the Main Library until the historic assessment is complete.
“Once we finish the assessment, we will then take any projects through the proper review process for Historic Preservation,” Bustos-Mihelcic wrote in an email.
Hundreds of people visit the library every day, from parents taking their kids to reading programs to people trying to get some work done to locals looking for a place to get out of the cold. Many talked about how much they love and appreciate the library, though some have noticed its appearance deteriorating.
“I moved here almost 30 years ago, and I feel like there was much better upkeep at the time,” said Roey Valin, a teacher who visited the library with her students.
Kelley Lambert, an Albuquerque resident who often travels to Santa Fe for work, said she has always been impressed with the condition of the Southwest Reading Room but noticed the outside has gotten a little worse for wear. “It kind of makes sense that they need to do a study before they start making a bunch of changes,” Lambert said. “It’s a nice library to come and read and do work. … They should take care of it, and I guess they are.”
Though Santa Fe’s beloved library may be a little rough around the edges, some patrons feel the employees that run the place have kept it alive and well.
“I’ve been impressed by the staff here. They are the most caring and concerned and helpful people,” Latimer said.
The library was originally known as the Berardinelli Building and was designed by architect John Gaw Meem, who was known for popularizing the Spanish-Pueblo Revival style that gives Santa Fe its signature look. The building was completed in 1932. Over the decades it was used as a courthouse, city hall and a jail. It was converted into a library in 1987 after it was moved from its former location across the street at 120 Washington Ave.
The last time the building underwent any major renovations was in 2001, after the library was closed when toxic mold was discovered in its ventilation ducts. During the remodel, which cost $1.2 million, the roof and most of its heating, air conditioning and ventilation system were replaced.
In 2021, the library got a new roof after dealing with several leaks. There has also been work underway to install new energy-efficient LED lights and HVAC system. The library’s manager, Adam Reilly, said there have been delays in completing the new air conditioning system because the library is still waiting on an air conditioning unit for the community room. “We’re on the waiting list for from the manufacturer to get that unit replaced, but it does take a very long time,” Reilly said.
The city also plans to update the library’s elevator, which fails frequently and does not meet fire code as it is not linked to the building’s fire suppression or warning system, according to a memorandum Facilities Project Administrator Therese Martinez wrote to the City Council in July.
The city had initially planned to start the project in September, but Reilly said construction is now expected to begin in April. It is expected to cost $250,000 and will be funded through a 2018 gross receipts tax revenue bond.