PACHECO CANYON — Thick, gray smoke billowed from a wildfire in Pacheco Canyon where a Chinook helicopter hovered overhead, nearly hidden in the haze.
Cooler weather, some rainfall and milder winds enabled crews Wednesday to burn containment lines around three sides of the Medio Fire and reduce debris that could act as fuel.
To create containment lines, crews ignited small fires and scraped away brush with shovels and pickaxes.
The plan was to cut off paths for the fire except one heading east into a barren burn scar left by the 2011 Pacheco Fire, where crews hoped it would burn out from lack of fuel.
"We're getting it pretty well surrounded right now," said Steven La-Sky, a spokesman for the Southwest Area Incident Management team assigned to the blaze, which has been burning east of Tesuque for more than a week. "Barring any strange weather patterns … we're generally optimistic at this point."
The 2,939-acre wildfire has moved south since it started Aug. 17 and is now 21 percent contained. Fire officials have yet to determine what sparked the blaze.
Rain late Wednesday grounded air crews, but officials said in a Facebook videoconference that shouldn't hinder overall progress in containing the blaze.
Officials credited a prescribed burn in the canyon in 2019 and the 263 crew members in fighting the wildfire.
“Without burnout operations, without that prescribed burn … this fire could have gotten a lot bigger than what it’s going to be,” Joel Barnett, another incident management team spokesman, said in an interview near the fire.
On one slope in Pacheco Canyon were piles of smoldering ash — flakes of gray dust and charcoal-hued bits of broken wood.
“This is where the fire came through into the prescribed burn [from 2019],” Barnett said.
Rian Ream, a fire technician who coordinates fuel projects and prescribed burns in Española and Pecos, agreed that last year’s controlled burn — part of the ongoing Pacheco Canyon Resiliency Project — played a critical role in stopping the Medio Fire from progressing further into the canyon northeast of Santa Fe.
Meanwhile, the Caja Fire southwest of Santa Fe was about 50 percent contained, with fire activity low to moderate and single-tree torching expected for the next couple of days, Santa Fe National Forest officials said.
Forest spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton said it was about 158 acres — far smaller than the 600 acres estimated earlier, based on aerial observations during heavy smoke.
"But [Tuesday] we got real GPS mapping," Overton said.
About 30 crew members are fighting the Caja Fire, which wasn't threatening homes or other structures Wednesday.
A severe drought has created more parched debris in many wooded areas that can feed a wildfire. As a precaution, Santa Fe County's fire marshal has issued a burn ban beginning Friday.
The drought has officials concerned the unseasonable late August wildfires won't be the last that will flare up this year, La-Sky said. "It feels to us like things are kind of getting started."
At the Medio Fire, crews have worked miles ahead of the flames on active measures, Barnett said.
A helicopter team is igniting debris on ridge tops so the fire will spread at a lower intensity to a containment line to the west and be suppressed, La-Sky said.
On Tuesday, the team dropped devices that ignited about 2 feet above ground. These sparked a blaze of between 5 to 10 acres that helped slow the wildfire, Barnett said, adding the purpose is to catch the fire in its tracks.
Along the eastern edge of the fire, a crew secured power-line poles to prevent further damage to Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative's infrastructure.
Burn operations also began along the northern side to catch flames moving down a slope toward the Rio Nambé Trail.
Barry Green, a structure protection expert with the incident management team, said there were at least eight fire engines and about 70 firefighters sprawled along the canyon to protect the area’s 20 homes, most of which have been evacuated. Only three people remained in their homes Wednesday.
Stopped along Pacheco Canyon Road, also known as Forest Road 102, crews meandered through a vacant house, where thick water hoses — at least 5,000 feet, with 50 heads — snaked around the home. Two 5,000-gallon tanks filled with water were plopped at the edge of the property.
It was just one home the firefighters were working to protect.
A similar protection effort was being carried out in Rio en Medio, Green said. Although there are more homes in that area and the flames reached 150 feet — compared to 2 to 3 feet at Pacheco — the canyon was more vulnerable and remained a top priority, he said.
In the canyon’s denser forest, the risk of fire increases, Ream said.
“This is really challenging country here,” he said. “It’s steep, it’s thick, there’s not a lot of roads.”
Smoke from the Medio and Caja fires will mingle about the ridgeline. However, most smoke residents will see and smell is from wildfires in California and Colorado, La-Sky said.
La-Sky said an air adviser from the U.S. Forest Service had a smoke-monitoring device that showed on an electronic screen the source of the smoke — and the bulk came from the massive California fires.
The same air adviser said winds are expected to kick up this weekend, partly because of Hurricane Laura, and should clear out much of the smoke, Overton said.
Ream said that based on the age of ponderosa pines and other trees in the area, Pacheco Canyon has not experienced a wildfire for some 150 years. Before that, it was likely that fires whipped through the area every 10 to 15 years — a reality he hopes to bring back to the area.
“The major, overarching goal is to return fire to the landscape,” Ream said.
Prescribed burns help clear the ground of dry needles and low-hanging limbs that fuel wildfires, he said. It also thins the forest, which creates open areas so remaining trees can get more water and sunlight. That makes them stronger to resist pests and fires.
“We’re trying to improve habitat rather than destroy it,” Ream said.
Despite the progress firefighters have made, there is still much to be done. And even when the fire is finally out, the crews are likely to face more fires this season because of the drought.
“The work doesn’t stop after the flames quit,” Barnett said.
We also need to thank Pojoaque Pueblo for hosting these firefighters and these press conferences.
I can't properly express my admiration for these fire fighters. These men and women work tirelessly in grueling, dangerous and very uncomfortable conditions days at a time. They're like our domestic special forces protecting us.
