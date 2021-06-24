ALBUQUERQUE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other dignitaries celebrated the opening of NBCUniversal's new film studio Thursday in Albuquerque, more than a year after the ceremony for New Mexico Production Studio was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This ribbon cutting was scheduled for March 11, 2020, the same day the first COVID case was reported in New Mexico,” Alicia J. Keyes, the state's economic development secretary, said at Thursday's ribbon cutting.
NBCUniversal has been producing shows elsewhere in Albuquerque for the past two years, but the opening of the media giant’s 80,000-square-foot production studio with three soundstages further elevates New Mexico in the film world.
In 2018, Netflix acquired Albuquerque Studios and its eight soundstages and plans to build 10 more soundstages in the Duke City. New Mexico has 23 soundstages in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
Buildingfacilities.com ranked New Mexico No. 2 behind Georgia as the top film production states, ahead of Louisiana, California, New York and Illinois.
“We’re now one of the top states in the U.S. for film and television, and we can’t wait to be No. 1,” Keyes said.
Lujan Grisham said: “We are not just making movies here. We are a movie industry hub for the United States and the world.”
The New Mexico Economic Development Department provided $7.7 million through the Local Economic Development Act to convert a vacant, former beer and wine distribution warehouse into a major film studio. The city of Albuquerque pledged $3 million from its LEDA fund.
“We like to tell New York and L.A. that we are the third coast for film,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “We are the Rio Grande coast.”
The NBCUniversal studio is in the Martineztown neighborhood on Commercial Street between Interstate 40 and Lomas Boulevard. The studio is expected to employ 330 people.
“You are going to see a resurgence in north downtown,” Keller said. “More breweries are popping up there than anywhere else in the city.”
NBCUniversal has a 10-year lease with Garcia Realty and Development.
Over the next 10 years, NBCUniversal expects to reach $500 million in direct production spending.
NBCUniversal is shooting the TV show MacGruber in its new studio. Lujan Grisham said the production intends to do $25 million in direct spending in Albuquerque.
“This is on track to be the best year ever in New Mexico with $623 million in direct spending,” the governor said of film production in the state. “This is a star industry during the pandemic. They kept working. The [lowest] positive [COVID-19] rate in any industry was film. … They will [build] it; they [will] come. We will produce it; we will show it.”
