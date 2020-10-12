Longtime businessman and real estate agent Chuck Atwell always wanted to be the best at what he did, regardless of whether he was selling real estate, collecting art or gliding across the dance floor with a lady in his arms.
He was the sort of guy who felt he could beat death. But cancer took the Santa Fean at his home Sept. 28, not long after his 92nd birthday.
“He hung on until the last day,” said his son, Charles Atwell, Jr. “He was not ready to leave. He was trying to put a real estate deal together about two weeks before he died. It took a tremendous amount of energy on my part to tell him to knock it off.”
Fellow real estate agent Merrily Pierson said the elder Atwell was “competitive, intimidating ... a real ‘guy.’ He had a real bombastic personality and a very imposing figure. Once you got past that, he was your friend forever, and he had a great sense of humor — if you could get past that sense of intimidation.”
Longtime Santa Feans may remember Atwell as the manager of the old Gamble’s and later Tempo stores, a position he held for more than 15 years before he moved into the real estate market around 1970.
Atwell, who was born in Matheson, Colo., in 1928, dropped out of high school to join the U.S. Navy in 1946. Shortly after enlisting, he was assigned to the USS Dixie, which participated in Project Crossroads, the first post-World War II testing of an atomic bomb at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.
“He had no idea why he was there except to transport observers, scientists and military brass to the test site,” said his son. At the time, the elder Atwell just saw it as “a big bang” and he and other sailors went swimming in the ocean waters around the test site, oblivious to the danger.
Though countless islanders and spectators later contracted cancer as a result of the test, Charles Atwell Jr. said he does not think his father’s cancer was related to it.
After leaving the Navy, Chuck Atwell went to work for Gamble’s in Colorado. In 1954, an opportunity to relocate to Santa Fe to manage the branch here arose. He took it.
Atwell Jr. said his dad was “a real schmoozer, a born salesman, he enjoyed sales. That is what he lived his life for — the art of the deal.”
Retired real estate agent Terri Rodriguez, who worked with Chuck Atwell at the Santa Fe Agency, said there were two sides to his personality. On the surface, he was tough, gruff and unapproachable — “very opinionated and said what he felt like saying. If you liked it, great, and if you didn’t, too bad,” she recalled.
But she later got to know his other side at another agency.
“He was so interesting and funny and kind; he was a big teddy bear,” she said. “He had a hard exterior but he would let people in sometimes. I think he kept people out with his gruffness.”
Atwell was involved in a number of organizations, including the Rotary Club of Santa Fe, the New Mexico Realtors Association, the Elks lodge and an informal senior citizens group that met regularly at The Bull Ring.
He enjoyed golfing, collecting and hunting, his son said. He was married three times and survived all three of his spouses, reveling in dancing and “the social life,” his son said.
Rodriguez said whenever she ran into Chuck Atwell in later years, he would tell her he was working on his memoirs.
“He would say, ‘There’s still a lot left to write, still a lot to write,’” she recalled.
“I wish I could see that memoir,” she added. “I’m sure it’s a great read.”
Atwell is survived by four children as well as a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, his son said.
