Navy band Destroyers, a high-energy musical group based in San Diego, will perform Thursday on the Plaza as part of the city of Santa Fe's Veterans Day celebration.
The event, from 1 to 4 p.m., will include a car show by the Santa Fe Vintage Car Club and a presentation of colors by the Santa Fe High School ROTC following a proclamation from Mayor Alan Webber at 1:45 p.m.
Destroyers, known for its diverse repertoire of musical styles, will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. Free coffee and doughnuts will be available.
"On Veterans Day we take time to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and contributions of all who have served our country in the military and their families," Webber said in a statement.
The celebration coincides with Navy Week in Santa Fe, one of 13 Navy Weeks held nationally this year.
Members of the Navy have been in the city since Monday, providing volunteer work for community nonprofits, making presentations at area schools, visiting museums and attending other events.
