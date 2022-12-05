The first director of the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division, a woman lauded for successfully launching and building up the new agency in an effort to bolster a key industry in the state, is stepping down at the year’s end.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department on Monday announced Axie Navas’ planned departure and said Deputy Director Alyssa Renwick will lead the division until a new director is named.

Navas stepped into the position in September 2019.

