The only chef from New Mexico who was a finalist for this year’s James Beard Awards was recently manning a food truck in his hometown of Farmington at the annual Memorial Day weekend Riverfest.

His tattooed hands busily dished up what he thinks of as “our version of bar food” — green chile pork on frybread, tacos, nachos and the like, served on paper plates.

Winners of the elite awards, known as the “Oscars of the food world,” would be announced in just over a week.

