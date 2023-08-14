5473775_orig_593415_541.jpg

Navajo Code Talkers Henry Bake and George Kirk serve in World War II in December 1943. Organizers of a proposed New Mexico Code Talkers museum are still working to raise about $40 million to open the museum. National Archives Photo

Supporters of a plan to build a museum to honor the Navajo Code Talkers are still about $40 million from making the project a reality.

Though the state put $6.4 million in capital outlay funds toward the project this year, the museum’s organizers face a significant financial climb before doors could open, the CEO of the Navajo Code Talkers Museum said last week.

“Our capacity is severely limited,” Regan Hawthorne told members of the interim Indian Affairs Committee. “We’re still fledgling, we’re still gaining momentum in finding our identity.”

