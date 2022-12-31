If you’ve driven, hiked or biked in a large forested landscape in the upper half of New Mexico, you’ve likely passed through the massive area where a nearly decadelong restoration program has made its mark.

The Nature Conservancy has led a collaborative effort since 2014 to boost the health of forests and watersheds in a 7 million-acre expanse stretching from south of Albuquerque to north of Taos and Chama.

The program, dubbed the Rio Grande Water Fund, uses prescribed burns and mechanical thinning to follow most foresters’ recommended methods for reducing the risks of catastrophic wildfires by removing the fuels.

