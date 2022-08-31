La Familia Health sees about 500 patients a week at its medical centers in Santa Fe, many of them low-income Hispanic people and immigrants with no health insurance.
They have reported difficulty accessing nutritious food, qualifying for benefits and affording the high cost of living in the community as barriers to staying healthy.
Some have said they avoid taking time off from work to receive health care because they are afraid of losing their jobs.
“Even when they were in [emergency] situations, they would work through it, so then you have health conditions getting worse because people can’t get the care that they need because they’re afraid,” said Jasmine Meyer, director of community health services at La Familia.
The health care organization said its patients experience much higher rates of uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension than other populations in Santa Fe County and the state, which can lead to conditions such as heart disease, stroke and kidney failure.
It likely came as no surprise to Meyer and other staff at La Familia that Hispanic, Native American and Alaska Native people in the U.S. have seen the most severe drop in life expectancy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday the average life expectancy for all Americans has dropped to 76, three years lower than in 2019 — a decline largely attributed to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the life expectancy of Hispanics in the U.S. was among the highest in 2019, at 81.9 years, the number has since dropped by four years to 77.9. Native people saw the sharpest decline, with their life expectancy dropping seven years in that period, to just 65.
Native Americans and Alaska Natives were the hardest hit by COVID-19.
Members of these groups have been nearly three times as likely to be hospitalized with the illness and more than twice as likely to die of it, the New York Times reported, based on CDC data.
While the declines were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, health barriers long have had disproportionate effects on Native American and Hispanic residents.
Native people have the highest rates of diabetes among all groups, have few providers available in their communities and struggle with the cost of health care.
The federal Indian Health Service, which operates the Santa Fe Indian Hospital, did not respond to a request for comment on the sharp drop in life expectancy for Native Americans.
Abigail Echo-Hawk, director of Urban Indian Health Institute in Seattle, said in a statement Wednesday the new CDC report is “appalling” but “not surprising.”
The report failed to acknowledge “those deaths are directly related to our community experiencing some of the highest health risk factors that are the result of structural racism,” she added. “… As evidenced by this report, non-Hispanic whites continue to benefit from ongoing structural racism while Native people die from it.”
“At least 1 in 4 Native Americans lives in poverty, the highest rate of any racial or ethnic group in the United States, according to the Department of Health and Human Services,” the New York Times reported. “Discrimination and racism have been linked to the erosion of mental and physical health, as has exposure to polluted air and water, studies have found.”
Dr. Ann Bullock, a former director of diabetes treatment and prevention at the Indian Health Service and a member of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, told the Times, “There is nothing weird or unusual about our population. This is simply what happens biologically to populations that are chronically and profoundly stressed and deprived of resources.”
Miguel Acosta, director of the nonprofit Earth Care in Santa Fe, said a key factor that could be leading to poor health outcomes in local neighborhoods with high rates of Hispanic residents is a lack of affordable housing. This forces families to live in close quarters.
Multiple families on the city’s south side often share homes, apartments and mobile homes, he said, making it easier to spread infectious diseases like COVID-19.
Acosta also cited a lack of basic resources like grocery stores and green spaces as well as a lack of COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites during the pandemic.
“We tell them, ‘Stay inside, but go to Presbyterian to get your shot,’ ” he said. “We tell them, ‘Stay inside, but drive across town to go to the food drive and get what you need.’ ”
Rising costs of necessities like food and housing also prevent people from seeking health care, Acosta said. “Our families spend a greater proportion on income and energy costs. The high cost leaves very little for food and health care.”
Acosta said his organization has been trying to get health information to Spanish speakers in their language.
“There’s all these resources that come out to help folks, but they’re not in Spanish,” he said. “It’s a basic lack of recognition of what our community actually is and who we are.”
In a recent community assessment, La Familia found its patients want to see more walkable communities, green spaces and better access to basic amenities in Santa Fe.
It has worked to help community members get engaged in the policymaking process, Meyer said.
La Familia also has hired two community liaisons to answer patient questions about COVID-19 and vaccines and has helped patients access resources such as transportation to vaccination appointments and social support.
Meyer said La Familia offers education programs on nutrition, diabetes management, ways to get regular exercise and individualized care to help patients address some of their health challenges.
“We try to overcome all those different barriers and work together with our patients,” she said.