A young girl sets off into the mountains of Truchas, trying to find her way home. Along her journey, she learns the only person she can rely on is herself.
Director Faith Strongheart said she based the story on her life growing up in those same mountains.
"The adults around were like these hippie children who were sort of figuring out how to be adults," Strongheart said during an interview. "They were dealing with addictions and a lot of trauma of their own, and I was being raised by these people who were children themselves in a lot of ways. I found it really frightening, and a lot of the time it was kind of a mixture between extremely magical and scary."
Now she is sharing parts of that tale in her short film, Getting From Here, which is set to screen Sunday at the Santa Fe Film Festival. Strongheart said the self-funded short serves as a proof of concept that she hopes to turn into a feature-length film.
The New Mexico native, who now lives in Los Angeles, said all her stories are based in her home state and tend to focus on female empowerment.
"I'm really interested in films about women and children who are in dire circumstances and who are struggling, who then persevere, and shine some hope on their lives and in the world," Strongheart said.
Over the years, Strongheart has written, produced and directed a number of her own short films which have screened at festivals around the world. In 2022, her short film, Havana, was named Best Student Short at the Downtown L.A. Film Festival. She has also written several feature-length screenplays and TV pilots. Strongheart continues to work as a production manager and supervisor on a number of productions for Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Sony, Universal and other major and minor studios.
Strongheart said she first got interested in filmmaking when she attended New York University and was exposed to the school's film program.
"I started watching films that were things that I had never seen before, you know — they weren't like Michelangelo Antonioni films," she said. "And, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I can express myself this way.' So then I just knew this is what I want to do."
Eventually, Strongheart had to choose between continuing her education at NYU or returning to New Mexico to attend the College of Santa Fe.
"I chose the College of Santa Fe because it was small, and I knew that I would be able to make my films the way that I wanted," she recalled.
While attending the college, she started her lifelong career in film production, working as a part of the crew on a number of films. She was eventually got involved in the New Mexico Filmmakers Intensive — a state-funded program meant to train "above-the-line" talent like screenwriters, producers, directors and actors in New Mexico. While taking part of the program, Strongheart directed one of her first films in 2007, Linda, as in Beautiful, which tells the story of a girl who grows up and has to learn to speak up for herself and make her own choices.
After finishing school in Santa Fe, Strongheart moved to Los Angeles to help produce films there, and stayed to attend the University of California, Los Angeles' graduate film program.
Even while in California, Strongheart's works always took her home to the Land of Enchantment.
"Everything I've written takes place in New Mexico, and I want to make films of my own in New Mexico," she said.