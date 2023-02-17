Getting From Here-Postcard-Jan 2023-1_Page_1.jpg

Director Faith Strongheart's Getting From Here, which is set to screen Sunday at the Santa Fe Film Festival, is a short film based partly on Strongheart's life growing up in the mountains of Truchas.

 Courtesy

A young girl sets off into the mountains of Truchas, trying to find her way home. Along her journey, she learns the only person she can rely on is herself.

Director Faith Strongheart said she based the story on her life growing up in those same mountains.

"The adults around were like these hippie children who were sort of figuring out how to be adults," Strongheart said during an interview. "They were dealing with addictions and a lot of trauma of their own, and I was being raised by these people who were children themselves in a lot of ways. I found it really frightening, and a lot of the time it was kind of a mixture between extremely magical and scary."