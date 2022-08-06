POJOAQUE

Working with five hoops was the hardest. ShanDien LaRance modeled every move, flipping hoops forward until they were a flat, interwoven pattern in her hands before she pulled them into a ball representing the world.

An instructor with the Lightning Boy Foundation, a nonprofit that connects young Native people to their culture through hoop dancing, LaRance completed the dance with a flourish. But each move, each hoop, brought forth a sense of healing — and a circle of life that lasts, even through loss.

