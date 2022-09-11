Former President Donald Trump isn’t the only one still whining about the 2020 election.

Three Native American groups are suing New Mexico’s government to invalidate the votes of more than 445,000 state residents who approved a constitutional amendment. Their long-shot litigation claims the public was duped in the election.

At issue is the amendment to convert the state Public Regulation Commission from five elected members to three commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. This change is to take effect in January.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

