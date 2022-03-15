031522-featuredancers.jpg

Gene Tsatoke and his son, ledger artist Beau Tsatoke, of the Kiowa tribe, pause a moment between songs on the Santa Fe Plaza on Tuesday afternoon. Gene Tsatoke came to visit his son in Santa Fe as they make their way to Denver for a powwow this weekend.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

