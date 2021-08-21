In the weeks leading up to the Free Indian Market, Franklin Peters, a potter from Acoma Pueblo, wrestled with whether to attend the annual Indigenous arts showcase in downtown Santa Fe.
With coronavirus infections climbing at an alarming rate, Peters wasn’t sure he wanted to be around large crowds of people. Although he is vaccinated, he knew some attendees would not be.
“It was kind of like, ‘Do I go? Do I not go?’ ” he said.
Ultimately, he decided to participate in the market, which opened Saturday in the park near the federal courthouse. After all, he’s an artist, and the sales he generates from large shows like the Free Indian Market are a big part of his income.
The event is one of three Native art markets taking place in the Santa Fe area this weekend. The inaugural Pathways Native Arts Festival began Friday in Pojoaque, and the Santa Fe Indian Market kicked off Saturday on the Plaza.
Each event has implemented safety measures to try to keep the virus from spreading. Anyone who attends the market in Pojoaque is required to wear a mask, the Santa Fe Indian Market set up fences to manage the crowd size and organizers decided to make the Free Indian Market an open-air event to increase airflow.
But Peters was uneasy about being so close to so many people. To protect himself, he wore a mask and kept hand sanitizer in his booth.
“It is scary. Nobody can lie about that,” he said. “Attending a big event like this, we just have to take precautions.”
He added: “I just want the best for everyone. We have to remember there’s still that pandemic there, there’s still that virus there, there’s still that [delta] variant there.”
Cara Romero, a Santa Fe photographer who belongs to the Chemehuevi Tribe, has participated in the Santa Fe Indian Market for more than 10 years. Her husband, Diego Romero, and niece, Povi Romero, are taking part in the Pathways Native Arts Festival.
Cara Romero said she was glad the Santa Fe Indian Market is a live event this year rather than a virtual affair like in 2020. She is vaccinated and wore a mask.
“The delta variant is here, and I think we’re all feeling heightened anxiety over everybody’s safety,” she said.
Still, the event is being held outdoors and people should be adept at washing their hands and wearing masks by now, she said.
“As devastating as it is, there’s a real desire at least to try and figure out what the new normal is,” she said. “If that means wearing a mask outdoors to be able to have a market, that’s my vote. That’s what I’d like to see, is people trying to participate as safely as possible and at their own comfort level.”
But what about people who don’t yet feel comfortable attending a large event like the Santa Fe Indian Market?
“I think people have to make their own personal decision based on what’s best for their own health and safety,” Cara Romero said. “And people like myself that are healthy have to care about other people and get vaccinated and wear masks.”
This is the fourth year Albertine Crow Shoe has taken part in the Santa Fe Indian Market. An artist silversmith, Crow Shoe is a member of the Piikani Nation near Alberta, Canada.
“I was really apprehensive after hearing that the [coronavirus] numbers had risen,” she said.
But she couldn’t afford not to come to the show.
“Last year, we all felt it when we didn’t come. It affected our income,” Crow Shoe said. “Someway, somehow we have to find a way to continue.”
Like Peters and Romero, Crow Shoe is vaccinated and wore a mask.
“This is how we make our living, and we just have to be cautious,” she said. “We find a way to get through these things. We’ve been resilient that way.”
