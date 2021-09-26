The New Mexico Foundation has teamed up with local, regional and national partners to create the Native American Recovery Fund zone grant to support Native-driven recovery projects.
The grant will provide $25,000 for initial support and planning for 12 projects initiated by Native American entities across New Mexico. Up to $5.5 million is available to help these groups find even larger funding sources to support their efforts.
The grant is designed to support economic security, health systems, local food systems, water resilience projects and opportunities for youth.
"Despite incredibly challenging conditions for our Native American communities across the state through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to see resilience and leadership emerge as we work to 'build back better' in the coming years," JoAnn Melchor, president and CEO of the New Mexico Foundation, said in a statement.
The grant will "provide funding, technical support and networking opportunities" for eligible projects, she said.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 14, and grant decisions are expected to be announced by the end of October. Visit newmexicofoundation.org to find the request for proposals.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.