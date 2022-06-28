National Treasure the movie series is becoming National Treasure the television series with some filming starting this week in and around Santa Fe with Catherine Zeta-Jones as co-lead, the New Mexico Film Office reported.
This is a live-action Disney+ original series produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios. A release date has not been announced.
Zeta-Jones joined the cast in February as Billie, a woman who transformed herself from penniless orphan to a shrewd (and stylish) businesswoman and adventurer. The film and TV series revolve around the young heroine Jess (Lisette Olivera, previously Lisette Alexis), who embarks on the adventure to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure, as stated by publicity material.
The Santa Fe stay is brief and details of locations were not revealed.
“No studio, it’s all locations and these locations are on private property,” said Jennifer LaBar-Tapia, director of the Santa Fe Film Office. “Nobody can see they are there. They are only here a short amount of time. They are here for a few weeks.”
Other stars are Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith.
Executive producers are Jerry Bruckheimer (also the film’s producer), director John Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley and Rick Muirragui.