National Dance Institute names artistic director

Master dance instructor and choreographer Rodney Rivera, who has performed and taught across the globe, has been named the National Dance Institute New Mexico’s artistic director for the organization’s Dance Barns.
Rivera’s career is as prolific as it is accomplished: He trained at the Julian Blanco Classical Ballet School of Puerto Rico, the Ballet Concierto of Puerto Rico Conservatory and Point Park University in Pittsburgh. He went on to be a principal soloist with Ballet Concierto of Puerto Rico. He also was artistic director at Ballet Brio and the School of the Performing Arts at Bayamon, and has created works for movies, opera and international festivals.
Rivera, 45, is the director of NDI’s after-school program and is teaching its Boys Ballet Boot Camp at the Dance Barns. He’s also begun to choreograph a piece for advanced dancers at the school, which will be performed at the winter concert “Spring Into Motion.”
“An art form requires you to really connect with yourself,” Rivera said. “Dance is a powerful tool to experience our existence and connect to our cultures. It transforms the way we see life.”
Rivera’s first class at the Dance Barns will be Boys Ballet Boot Camp, designed to get boys excited about the athleticism of and power of dance.
With locations in New York and New Mexico, NDI New Mexico is an educational organization that teaches ballet, hip-hop, modern, jazz, tap, voice and theater to children.
“As a teacher and choreographer, he brings passion, intelligence and humor,” says Liz Salganek, artistic director for NDI New Mexico. “He is driven by the power that the arts have to connect communities and to connect young people to their potential.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.