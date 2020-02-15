Jytte Lokvig of Santa Fe says she fell into caregiving for dementia patients by accident, 26 years ago, when a friend asked her to look in on her mother for a few months.
“By the second visit, I knew this is what I needed to do, what my life would look like,” she said.
This month, Lokvig will speak at the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's conference in Albuquerque. The Feb. 25 conference will offer free memory screenings, services for caregivers and education on Alzheimer's disease, which affects more than 41,000 New Mexicans and nearly 5.8 million people nationwide.
The National Institute on Aging says Alzheimer's is an irreversible brain disorder that is the most common cause of dementia. It destroys memory, thinking skills and eventually the ability to perform the most basic functions.
Alzheimer's Foundation of America CEO Charles Fuschillo said the foundation is bringing the conference to Albuquerque as part of a four-year nationwide tour. He said it will provide connections to resources for those with the disease and their caretakers.
"We'll have dementia and caregiving experts at the conference discussing long-term care planning, activities, socialization and issues about insomnia," Fuschillo said. "Caregivers can get a better understanding of what to expect, and we want to let people know they're not alone."
Lokvig is one of those experts. A native of Denmark who has lived in Santa Fe for more than three decades, she says she wants to make an impact both for people with dementia and caregivers.
Lokvig in 2008 founded the first Alzheimer’s Café in Santa Fe. It grew out of a concept introduced more than a decade earlier in the Netherlands by a psychiatrist — a safe place to socialize and offer brain stimulation in arts and crafts, music and games.
"My dream and wish is that we have an Alzheimer's Café in every single community," she said. "They should be as common as libraries."
There are four such cafes in New Mexico. One opened in Farmington this month.
"Massachusetts has more than 100," she said, "but I understand it's so difficult because so much of New Mexico is rural and outreach is hard."
At the conference, Lokvig said, she wants to offer communication skills and tactics. Many people spend too much time on the disease process — pills, cures, the ins and outs of the process — and not enough time on coping skills, she said.
"When someone gets diagnosed with dementia, everyone lives with dementia — their families, their caregivers," Lokvig said. "It’s like the elephant in the room. It’s hard on everyone."
The free conference will be held in Ballroom C at the University of New Mexico's Student Union Building from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Feb. 25.
