Astronauts aboard the International Space Station got to answer the age-old question: Red or green?
NASA chose to cultivate New Mexico chile in its Plant Habitat-04 experiment as part of an ongoing effort to grow crops in space, and astronauts began harvesting peppers late last month.
“We’ve all been very excited about this project that’s been ongoing for over 100 days,” astronaut Megan McArthur said in a news conference broadcast from the space station. “It’s really been a nice morale boost, as well as an interesting science project.”
The chiles are NuMex ‘Española Improved’ – a hybrid of Hatch Sandia and Española peppers — developed by New Mexico State University. NASA chose the peppers because they self-pollinate, don’t require cooking to eat and are packed with vitamin C.
The peppers were grown in the space station’s Advanced Plant Habitat. The experiment is intended to eventually grow crops that could sustain astronauts on long voyages.
Assisting the space crop project is Jacob Torres, a contract scientist with NASA’s plant science team who works at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Torres, an Española native, helps figure out the hardware and horticulture to make the harvest possible.
“There are many unique challenges. Number one, there’s no gravity,” Torres said. “And unlike in the lab, where I can open the experiment and take a look any time, we have the astronauts up there, who have a full schedule.”
Torres studied at Northern New Mexico College and New Mexico State University before earning a master’s degree at Purdue University, where he developed a botanical air filter in a controlled environment.
That work was of interest to NASA, where they were growing plants in a controlled environment — not to filter air, but to harvest food. NASA offered Torres an internship in the summer of 2018, which led to a full-time position as a contracted scientist.
Torres and the plant science team were responsible for choosing the New Mexico chiles. They germinated 48 chile seeds in the Space Life Sciences Lab at the Kennedy Space Center in April.
The seeds were embedded in clay with a controlled-release fertilizer. On June 3, they were launched aboard the SpaceX rocket and delivered to the International Space Station as part of a routine resupply mission.
Torres and the team in Florida then monitored the growth, controlling water, light and other environmental conditions.
“This is the longest grow out that we’ve done in the Advanced Plant Habitat. Up to now we’ve done things like leafy greens — things that don’t require pollination,” said Torres, who would like to eventually grow a variety of fruits and vegetables.
Astronauts picked the first chiles Oct. 29.
The ISS Research twitter account posted, “Happy pepper picking day aboard the @Space_Station! Today @Astro_Sabot gets the honor of harvesting the station’s first crop of chile peppers as a part of the Plant Habitat-04 study, one of the most challenging station plant experiments to date.”
McArthur tweeted, “Friday Feasting!” along with photos of the chile peppers and the tacos she prepared with them. “After the harvest, we got to taste red and green chile.”
