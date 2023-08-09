080923 jw nambe remembers 1.jpg

Leylina Rivera, from left, Carlito Rivera and Marizah Vigil pick up the pace as they round a corner during a remembrance walk Wednesday at a park near the Nambé Wellness Center. Nambe Pueblo residents honored the 1680 Pueblo Revolt that ousted the Spanish for 12 years.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

NAMBE PUEBLO — The participants in the commemorative ceremony did not carry knotted ropes signifying the start of the violence.

Nor did they walk under the weight of Spanish colonial rule.

Instead, the roughly 50 Nambe Pueblo residents taking part in the remembrance walk came together to honor the fortitude and determination of their ancestors, who successfully staged a revolt to drive the Spanish out of their lands more than 340 years ago.

080923 jw nambe remembers 3.jpg

Nambe Pueblo spiritual leader Gilbert Peña, 76, conducts a blessing before the start of a remembrance walk Wednesday near the Nambé Wellness Center.
080923 jw nambe remembers 2.jpg

Nambe Pueblo spiritual leader Gilbert Peña, 76, conducts a blessing before the start of a remembrance walk Wednesday at the Nambé Wellness Center. Nambe Pueblo residents honored the 1680 Pueblo Revolt that ousted the Spanish for 12 years.

Recommended for you