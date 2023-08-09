Leylina Rivera, from left, Carlito Rivera and Marizah Vigil pick up the pace as they round a corner during a remembrance walk Wednesday at a park near the Nambé Wellness Center. Nambe Pueblo residents honored the 1680 Pueblo Revolt that ousted the Spanish for 12 years.
Nambe Pueblo spiritual leader Gilbert Peña, 76, conducts a blessing before the start of a remembrance walk Wednesday at the Nambé Wellness Center. Nambe Pueblo residents honored the 1680 Pueblo Revolt that ousted the Spanish for 12 years.
NAMBE PUEBLO — The participants in the commemorative ceremony did not carry knotted ropes signifying the start of the violence.
Nor did they walk under the weight of Spanish colonial rule.
Instead, the roughly 50 Nambe Pueblo residents taking part in the remembrance walk came together to honor the fortitude and determination of their ancestors, who successfully staged a revolt to drive the Spanish out of their lands more than 340 years ago.
“It is a sacred time for me,” said Gilbert Peña, a tribal spiritual leader who spoke in both Tewa and English as he blessed the mile walk Wednesday.
He called Po’Pay of Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo, the man credited with planning the revolt, with being a “strategist” who spent years devising the move.
“He got the whole picture,” Peña said of Po’Pay, who came up with the idea of coordinating the date of the attack by dispatching runners carrying knotted ropes to several pueblos with the understanding each separate knot would be untied, one day at a time, until the day of action — Aug. 11, 1680.
Historians say the Spanish got wind of the plan, which is why the leaders of the revolt moved it up a day, to Aug. 10, to still provide a multi-front surprise attack.
The successful pushback against Spanish rule and all it brought to the region’s Native Americans — including slavery, punishment, a prohibition on spiritual and cultural customs and forced religious conversion to Catholicism — served as a symbol of emancipation from colonial authority.
Though the Spanish would return and retake the territory 12 years later, several people interviewed at the pueblo Wednesday said the revolt played a role in safeguarding Indigenous religious and cultural traditions to this day.
Peña, who blessed every walker with two eagle feathers dipped in water before they embarked on the walk, was struck by how the past and present intersect.
“If it wasn’t for Po’Pay, we wouldn’t have our language, our beliefs,” he said. “We wouldn’t have our songs, our dances.”
He added, people should remember the revolt took place not just among the 19 pueblos that exist today but many more that are long gone.
“The whole Galisteo Basin was full of pueblos,” he said. “There was a multitude of pueblos.”
Victoria Martinez, who said she is from both Nambe and San Ildefonso pueblos, said her pueblo ancestors “wanted us to carry on” those traditions.
Martinez, who helps coordinate a program that teaches the Tewa language to students, said it was important to draw young people into the walk so “they know what our ancestors fought for to keep our language, culture and customs alive.”
A number of young people took part in the event, including 9-year-old Johnoliver Garcia O’Keefe, who said it was important to honor “lots of elders who helped fight the revolt.”
His mother, Lourdes Garcia O’Keefe, said she and her children moved from Albuquerque two years ago so she could immerse then in the pueblo’s culture, including ceremonial dances and events like the one held Wednesday.
Part of learning those things, she said “is learning our history,” including about the revolt.
Martinez said one of the lessons of the revolt is the need to respect the traditions of others and not try to impose your own rules upon them.
Noting some Native Americans have since embraced Catholicism, she said, “We have the best of both worlds.”