Santa Fe County firefighters battled a blaze at a single-family home early Wednesday morning on Calle Joncito in Nambé that sent one person to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, which resulted in a total loss of the home, county spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
Two people inside the home were rescued, and one required hospital treatment, she added.
The Los Alamos County Fire Department was aiding Santa Fe County crews in fully extinguishing the blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
