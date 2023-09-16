ESPAÑOLA — There are miracles happening in an unassuming house nestled in an older Española neighborhood.
There, babies are taking their first breaths.
Often, they are children of underserved families, cared for by a clinic team that has struggled to raise its annual $1 million budget since the organization's inception more than a decade ago.
But a turning point may be on the horizon.
Breath of My Heart Birthplace, a nonprofit Indigenous birth center, was awarded funding status last week by Maven Clinic, the world’s largest virtual clinic for women and family health.
The “family fellow” grant isn't one that comes with a single check; instead, it enables the rural community clinic to receive financial, mentoring and skill support. During the one-year grant term, Maven employees work to introduce its recipients to larger funders to achieve fundraising goals, said Katy Geguchadze, a Maven spokeswoman.
Those connections may be better than a traditional grant, offering lasting opportunities for continued funding.
Maven discovered Breath of My Heart during a search for community-based organizations, Geguchadze said, adding Maven looks for those that have built trust within their communities and share a focus on improving maternal health outcomes. Although the clinic identifies as Indigenous, it serves anyone, regardless of race or gender, who arrives at the door.
The grant is a welcome reprieve, said Breath of My Heart organization manager Beata Tsosie-Peña.
This is the second year Maven has chosen to support grassroots and homegrown birthing centers and clinics caring for marginalized families, Geguchadze said.
The digital health company, based in New York, provides online clinics for companies like Microsoft and AT&T on family health, from fertility issues to maternity and parenting, Geguchadze said. Last year, Chocolate Milk Mommies of Birmingham, Ala., and Black Mamas ATX of Austin, Texas, received grants.
In its second year, Maven chose to fund Breath of My Heart Birthplace and Village of Healing, a Cleveland medical center for Black women.
The Española effort fit Maven's mission, Geguchadze said.
“It looks like a house. It looks inviting, and your pain is heard. You’re heard as a person,” Geguchadze said of the Española birth center. “We’re trying to focus our attention and resources on those on the ground in the community supporting Black and Indigenous health care because we know that Black and Indigenous women are two to three times more likely to die in childbirth than whites.”
Breath of My Heart's recognition comes at a time when Indigenous women still struggle with regaining the midwife workforce lost to colonization, said Glenna Belin Marcus, a midwife and clinical director who began her career at the clinic in 2012 as a midwife student.
“In our communities prior to colonization, there were abundant midwives,” she said. “When regulations happened in New Mexico, a lot of knowledge and midwives were lost.”
Tsosie-Peña said Marcus, who is from Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo, may be the only Tewa-designated midwife in the state.
Inside the small house, three certified professional midwives, a perinatal community worker and two skilled leaders of a young parents support group work to assist families with prenatal and reproductive care, plus caring for infants. Midwives conduct wellness checks and provide pap smears and testing for sexually transmitted diseases. They also offer fertility consultations and provide education and pregnancy testing.
The center's midwives also go into area homes for deliveries.
Managers assist clients with applying for Medicaid. All assist with food distribution to families and grandparents raising grandchildren as well as a Native American outreach program providing diapers, food and supplies to new mothers.
In emergencies, mothers are taken to the nearby Presbyterian Hospital in Española, Marcus said.
Before the center’s inception, families had fewer birthing choices. The federally operated Indian Health Services still refers Native American families to area facilities for maternity care and birthing services, Tsosie-Peña said, who added that widens the gap between traditional Native community birthing ceremonies of old and antiseptic birthing rooms of hospitals.
Doulas — birth workers who provide guidance and support during labor — have surfaced, but they are not skilled as midwives, nor are they certified in medical care, Marcus said.
At one time, there was no need for doulas, she said.
“We didn’t have those terms in our villages,” Marcus said. “There were birth workers and families came together. There was so much support when someone was in labor and having their baby — siblings, aunts, uncles, grandparents, great-grandparents. There was so much investment in that action.”
Now, Breath of My Heart hopes to fuel a needed cultural shift, one that offers parents and families the birthing choices lost to generations of people who were forced into hospitals.
At Breath of My Heart, a single examination room serves about 100 women (and a few men) per year, Tsosie-Peña said. Two birthing rooms offer double beds and bathrooms equipped with large tubs for pain reduction or to use in water births, she said.
Breath of My Heart clinicians allow family members to be present during births and for laboring women to make their own choices during childbirth. While many hospitals prevent women from eating, drinking or moving about due to IV placements during labor, women who are in labor at Breath of My Hearth are free to move about and can eat in the house’s kitchen or walk in the provided yard spaces.
Clients can make same-day appointments or can walk in for services. Tsosie-Peña said the birth center accepts men as clients and uses gender-friendly terminology. No one is turned away, she said.
There are other advantages to the approach, Tsosie-Peña said.
“You get more time with your provider. It’s not rushed. They’re more attentive,” she said. “There is more time for building relational trust with your provider. More openness to having extended family and doulas as part of the birth team. There is also a more successful outcome for breastfeeding. It’s one of the birthing options that families should in have in choosing how they want to have their pregnancy journey — a hospital, home, birth center or an unassisted birth. We do have people who choose that, but in rural communities, that’s not always been an option.”
Native American midwives are now in a process of regaining a lost tradition, Marcus said.
"We’re having to reclaim knowledge from white midwives," Tsosie-Peña added. "There used to be ceremonies surrounding having babies, and some of that has continued underground, but as far as access and equity and high-quality, trained people that can practice in this way, that’s pretty recent. Until recently, there weren’t people who even knew how to license a birth center."
Tsosie-Peña said she hopes with word of mouth and education, the center will help close the gap on health care disparities with Native American women.
"People aren’t accessing prenatal care soon enough," she said. "We need providers that come from the communities they serve. Right now, there are a lot of disparities and institutional biases and racism with Indigenous and Black families that is well-documented. Part of that is that there are not enough Indigenous and Black midwives in the country. We’re less than 1%."