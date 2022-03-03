The state Public Regulation Commission sent Attorney General Hector Balderas a letter this week to defend itself against his accusations the commission isn’t pursuing the public interest.
The commission’s letter walks a line between emphasizing the need for teamwork with Balderas and correcting what the commission contends are the Attorney General’s Office’s inaccurate notions. Balderas and the commission have had strained relations, including differing on whether a merger proposal from Public Service Company of New Mexico should have been approved.
Balderas threw early support to the merger in the spring, and the commission rejected the merger in December. The case is now before the state Supreme Court. At one point last year, Commissioner Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said if Balderas were his private attorney, he would sue him for malpractice because he doesn’t represent the people he’s supposed to protect.
The commission’s letter, sent Wednesday, begins by noting the panel “welcomes the Attorney General’s constructive participation and input” and seeks his “guidance in how to serve the interests of the citizens and ratepayers of New Mexico.”
The PRC then provides five pages of rebuttal to a letter Balderas’ office sent last month. In it, the AG’s Office accused the commission of inaction, slowness, pursuit of its own agenda and playing a role in the threat of “rolling blackouts” in the summer because of inadequate electricity.
The Attorney General’s Office also said it would undertake a “broad investigation.”
In an email message, Balderas wrote he seeks to “protect and mitigate safety risks such as blackouts and prevent any additional harms due to a potential energy shortage. Utilities must have adequate backup generation during climate volatility and unstable economic fluctuations.”
The current dispute arose when PNM expressed concern about its ability to provide adequate power to customers during the peak summer season. The utility has determined it will have to keep San Juan Generating Station open for three extra months, until the end of September, to furnish enough electricity.
PNM and the commission have gone back and forth over supply chain problems and contractors’ inability to build four solar energy projects in time for the summer. PNM has said it should have been allowed two years ago to build a natural gas facility, but the commission was intent on replacing the coal-burning San Juan plant with solar energy projects.
The commission’s letter cites a 2020 brief in which the Attorney General’s Office said the state Energy Transaction Act requires the commission to select electricity resources “with the least environmental impacts.” The opinion said it’s contrary to state policy to choose additional gas turbines as sources of replacement energy, according to the commission’s letter.
The PRC’s letter said the utility company made no effort to appeal the commission’s decision.
In an email, PNM wrote Thursday the company “believed it would be counterproductive to appeal the rejection of PNM’s proposed portfolio, given that an appeal can take up to two years, and that new resource construction had to begin immediately to attempt to bring sufficient resources online by the time the San Juan plant was scheduled to shut down.”
PNM also said natural gas could provide a critical resource as companies move to carbon-free electricity. Adding new natural gas to its energy portfolio wouldn’t change the company’s aim to be carbon-free before the Energy Transition Act’s 2045 mandate, the email said.
The commission concluded its letter on a positive note: “The Commission welcomes and supports a collaborative process with the Attorney General to constructively investigate and address such issues. We stand ready to work with you and your office as we navigate these challenging times.”
It is becoming much more apparent that a merger between PNM and Avangrid is what we need to move the state's utility forward. The AG is right in going after the PRC here. The fact that they turned down the merger in December is putting us all at risk this summer. We shouldn't need to be worrying about rolling blackouts because of a lack of backup power. This partnership will strengthen our utility and benefit all of us here in New Mexico. #nmpolitics
AG Balderas is completely right in going after the PRC here! They put us all at risk for rolling blackouts this summer and deserve to be held accountable for this. #nmpolitics
Hector is still mad he missed his big pay day, as he retires from politics.......
