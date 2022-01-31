New Mexico will receive $43.7 million in federal infrastructure money to clean up abandoned oil wells as part of an initial $1.15 billion in funding for the nationwide effort to remove these sources of air and groundwater pollution.
The infrastructure bill, signed into law in November, allocates $4.7 billion to create a new federal program for cleaning up defunct wells across the country. They are a widespread problem in oil-producing states such as New Mexico, polluting residential areas and public spaces.
“We must act with urgency to address the more than 100,000 documented orphaned wells across the country and leave no community behind. This is good for our climate, for the health our communities, and for American workers,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.
“Orphaned” is the term used for wells scrapped by operators who go bankrupt or out of business. The state becomes responsible for plugging these wells and restoring the contaminated sites when they are on state and private lands.
Estimates vary about the number of abandoned wells in the state. An independent study said there are about 700 orphaned wells on record, as well as thousands of idle and low-producing wells that could become orphaned.
Conservationists, regulators and some elected leaders say it’s crucial to remediate these wells to prevent them from leaking methane into the atmosphere and other pollutants into the groundwater.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas with 80 times the warming effect of carbon dioxide in a 20-year period, climate researchers say.
“Orphan wells are an enormous source of methane,” Sen. Martin Heinrich said in an emailed statement. “With this new funding we’re putting our traditional energy workers to work solving a major climate challenge.”
The industry also applauded the funding, though for different reasons.
“The oil and natural gas industry has been working to plug orphaned wells for decades, and this additional funding will help support existing New Mexico programs and workers,” Robert McEntyre, New Mexico Oil & Gas Association spokesman, wrote in an email. “We can continue to advance bipartisan solutions in this same fashion that advance environmental improvement and our robust oil and natural gas industry.”
The federal package is offering three types of grants, which include up to $25 million for a state’s initial eligibility and additional money based on its number of orphaned wells, estimated cleanup costs and job losses in the fossil fuel industry between March 2020 and November 2021.
The federal government also has a total of $1.5 billion in “performance grants” to dispense to states that show improvement in remediating orphan wells and regulating their oil and gas sectors.
Officials at the state Oil Conservation Division, which oversees the cleanup of orphan wells, couldn’t be reached to comment on how much the $44 million would help their efforts.
But in a May interview, agency Director Adrienne Sandoval said even $25 million would put “a great dent” in the problem. The state plugs an average of 50 old wells a year, with an average cost of $42,000 each, she said.
Restoring a site is more costly, with the price ranging from $50,000 to millions of dollars depending on how extensive the contamination is, Sandoval said.
Camilla Feibelman, executive director of Sierra Club’s Rio Grande Chapter, said the funding is a good start, but preventive measures are needed, such as more stringent bonding requirements to ensure the drillers provide the state with enough money upfront to cover cleanup costs.
“We need to make sure that companies take responsibility for the type of work they do before they go out of business,” Feibelman said.
Although oil and gas industry representatives have expressed support for federal funding to clean up orphaned wells, they staunchly oppose raising bonding rates in New Mexico. A few have said the state raised bonding rates in 2018, making them high enough.
One guideline for the federal infrastructure money encourages states to identify and go after orphan wells that have disproportionate health and environmental effects on minority, low-income and tribal communities.
In a statement, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez said she visited an orphaned well near a school in her congressional district last year and got a metallic taste in her mouth.
“Orphaned wells release toxic emissions into the air and contaminants into the water — often near Native American, rural and Latino communities,” Leger Fernández said. “This funding will both protect the environment and create good-paying jobs for New Mexicans.”
This makes me so mad. Companies make a bunch of money, create a big mess, file for bankruptcy and walk away. The mining industry did the same thing. GRRR.
Yet another subsidy to the oil industry. They make a mess and the taxpayer cleans it up while they hang out in their mansions in Texas giving money to republicans who work to further deregulate their industry. Republican politicians pocket the campaign contributions. The mining industry plays the same game. They make a huge mess, walk off and the taxpayer cleans up the mess. The good news is the jobs that this whole game creates.
Oil and mining companies have long diluted regulation in order to externalize remediation costs. That means, leave a mess and let someone else pay for it. If it were prudent to continue fossil fuel extraction in light of global warming, I'd call again for better regulations, especially higher cleanup bonds. But now, at a very late date in global climate crisis, we need to add this to our reasons to just stop fossil fuels, so while for New Mexico the federal money is good news, we reall7u should add that to our gas bill true cost, and JUST STOP. That means drastically ramping up alternative energy--solar and wind. The good news? Solar and wind are FREE.
Nothing is free, Mike
