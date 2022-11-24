A group that includes clean energy and consumer advocates, the state Attorney General’s Office and Bernalillo County has asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider its decision allowing Public Service Company of New Mexico to delay issuing rate credits to customers.

The group filed a motion this week requesting the court end its Nov. 1 stay on the state Public Regulation Commission’s June order for PNM to begin providing electric rate credits following the shutdown of the San Juan Generating Station in northwestern New Mexico.

Along with the county and attorney general, the joint motion was filed by Western Resource Advocates, the Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy and Prosperity Works.

Popular in the Community