A group that includes clean energy and consumer advocates, the state Attorney General’s Office and Bernalillo County has asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider its decision allowing Public Service Company of New Mexico to delay issuing rate credits to customers.
The group filed a motion this week requesting the court end its Nov. 1 stay on the state Public Regulation Commission’s June order for PNM to begin providing electric rate credits following the shutdown of the San Juan Generating Station in northwestern New Mexico.
Along with the county and attorney general, the joint motion was filed by Western Resource Advocates, the Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy and Prosperity Works.
Accompanying the group’s request was testimony from state Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, explaining the state’s Energy Transition Act and New Jersey energy consultant Brendan Baatz, outlining a fuel clause that allows PNM to increase rates.
Small, who co-sponsored the Energy Transition Act in 2019, wrote that delaying economic relief to ratepayers from the closure of the San Juan plant “undermines and negates the balance and benefits that the ETA was to achieve.”
“PNM’s refusal to provide a rate credit associated with the cost reduction stemming from the San Juan closure deprives PNM customers of a substantial financial benefit they were to receive pursuant to the ETA,” Small wrote.
Baatz, in a separate affidavit, explained PNM’s “fuel and purchased power adjustment clause,” which allows the utility to raise electricity rates quarterly up to 5 percent to recover funds from purchasing power and fuel for power plants. The clause allows such rate increases without approval from regulators.
PNM increased rates twice since July, each time by the full 5 percent cap, Baatz wrote. He also anticipated the company would similarly increase rates at the beginning of 2023.
Western Resource Advocates clean energy program manager Cydney Beadles argued Wednesday it is important for the public to understand the transition to clean energy can still result in reliable, affordable power.
“PNM is already charging customers for replacement power,” Beadles said. “Why are they paying for replacement power and the San Juan costs in rates at the same time?”