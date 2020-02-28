A New Mexico State Police officer captured on video last year beating a man handcuffed to a bench in a holding cell was accused of using excessive force on at least three other people in handcuffs when he was an officer with the Albuquerque Police Department.
Peter Romero was the target of three federal lawsuits accusing him of excessive force during drunken-driving arrests in 2013 and 2015.
Attorney Jamison Barkley filed the latest lawsuit against Romero in state District Court earlier this month on behalf of Ryan Cordova of Rio Rancho, who was arrested in May in Santa Fe on a DWI charge.
The DWI case against Cordova was dropped because Romero failed to appear in court to testify, court records show.
Romero, 51, was employed by the Albuquerque agency for more than 20 years, from 1995 to 2016, spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in an email Thursday.
He started working for state police in July 2017, according to spokesman Mark Soriano.
State police did not reply to an email asking whether the agency was aware of the federal lawsuits against Romero when he was hired.
According to Cordova's complaint, Romero arrested him May 14 on suspicion of drunken driving on East San Francisco Street. Cordova, 28, told the officer he had a fractured wrist that had yet to be treated.
Romero took Cordova to the state police office and placed him in a holding cell, where he "committed a series of unjustified intentional batteries on Cordova," the lawsuit alleged.
Surveillance video of the incident, obtained by The New Mexican through a public records request, shows Romero going in and out of the holding cell over a 30-minute period while Cordova is either handcuffed to a bar on the wall or to a bench. Romero can be seen in the video twisting Cordova's wrist, slamming his body and head against a brick wall, placing a knee on his head and back, and dragging him onto the floor.
Romero also pointed a Taser at Cordova during the incident but did not shoot, the video shows.
Romero and Cordova were the only people in the building at the time of the incident, the lawsuit said.
In a separate audio recording of the incident, Cordova can be heard pleading with Romero to stop hurting his injured hand because he works as a massage therapist.
Romero repeatedly tells Cordova to put his hand behind his back.
"You're better than this — listen to me for one second," Cordova says in the recording. "I am handcuffed to a rail."
This is not the first time Romero appears in a video putting his hands on a person in handcuffs.
Surveillance footage from 2013 at the Albuquerque Prisoner Transport Center, published by KOAT-TV, shows Romero choking Jack Wayne Turner while he was in handcuffs. Turner was arrested in July 2013 on a charge of drunken driving.
Turner filed a lawsuit against the Albuquerque Police Department and several officers, including Romero, in U.S. District Court. Records show Turner settled the case for $38,750.
Jerrett Williams, arrested on a drunken-driving charge in May 2015, also sued Romero and the Albuquerque Police Department in U.S. District Court. According to the complaint, Williams was sitting on metal bench at the Prisoner Transport Center with his hands cuffed behind his back when he asked Romero to test his blood sugar and give him juice because he believed he had low blood sugar due to Type 1 diabetes.
Romero refused, according to the lawsuit.
Later, the suit said, Williams spat at Romero when the officer handed him paperwork, and Romero struck Williams in the face, causing his head to hit the wall behind him.
The city settled with Williams for $44,000, according to records.
Brandy Rodke was arrested by Romero on a drunken-driving charge in January 2013. According to to a federal lawsuit in that case, Romero put his hands on Rodke and brought her to the ground using a move called an arm bar. He then placed his knee on her back, struck her torso and choked her, the lawsuit said.
Court records show Rodke and the city of Albuquerque agreed to dismiss the complaint, likely because it was settled out of court. A request for any records on Rodke's settlement is pending.
