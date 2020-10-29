New Mexico and Santa Fe County have had decreasing numbers of people with continued claims for unemployment benefits each week since July 27, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
That has also led to a drop in the statewide unemployment rate to 7.15 percent, the lowest rate since April 4, two weeks into mass layoffs because of mandated novel coronavirus-related business closures, according to U.S. Department of Labor.
The accommodations and food services sector has seen a drop of 105 continuing claimants for jobless benefits in the past two weeks in Santa Fe County. The sector had 1,558 unemployed workers on Oct. 26, according to Workforce Solutions.
New Mexico and Santa Fe County weekly total claimants for unemployment benefits
Oct. 26: 117,961 in New Mexico (9,119 in Santa Fe County)
Oct. 19: 118,810 (9,231)
Oct. 12: 121,030 (9,431)
Oct. 5: 126,475 (9,838)
Sept. 28: 128,524 (10,044)
Sept. 21: 128,951 (10,160)
Sept. 14: 129,291 (10,281)
Sept. 7: 130,028 (10,389)
Aug. 31: 130,644 (10,478)
Aug. 24: 131,600 (10,644)
Aug. 17: 132,690 (10,907)
Aug. 10: 134,671 (11,188)
Aug. 3: 139,489 (11,728)
July 27: 142,535 (12,241)
July 20: 138,679 (12,075)
July 13: 137,529 (12,165)
July 6: 131,943 (11,823)
June 29: 131,755 (11,898)
June 22: 132,483 (11,961)
June 15: 155,067 (13,785)
June 8: 149,837 (13,435)
June 1: 143,250 (12,937)
May 25: 136,841 (12,423)
May 18: 129,153 (11,795)
May 11: 118,143 (10,830)
May 4: 103,086 (9,241)
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Oct. 17: 7.15 percent, down 0.61 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 5.3 percent, down 0.5 percentage point.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
