BELEN — Most people in this sleepy city in the shadow of Albuquerque remained largely in the dark Tuesday about a looming historic occasion that will likely thrust them onto the national political stage: a presidential visit.
While most had heard the leader of the free world was scheduled to visit New Mexico as part of a three-state Western swing this week, few knew President Joe Biden would be making a stop in their city Wednesday.
It was by design. The White House has made few details about the president’s itinerary publicly available, but news of Biden’s upcoming visit had slowly started to get out.
“She just said something about it!” Melissa Martinez, 53, said enthusiastically while motioning at her co-worker at the Belen Senior Center. “I’m happy, first of all, because I’m a Democrat, and second of all, because I like Joe Biden.”
Belen Mayor Robert Noblin said Biden’s visit will mark the first time a sitting president has ever stopped in Belen.
“As rumor has it, Eleanor Roosevelt, first lady Roosevelt, came through on a train many years ago while her husband, Franklin Roosevelt, was president,” he said. “George Bush campaigned at Bosque Farms Elementary in 2000 ahead of being elected, but we haven’t had a seated president ever visit.”
Biden arrived late Tuesday afternoon in Albuquerque on Air Force One and was expected to attend a fundraiser later in the evening.
But presidents have visited the state’s largest city many times. Twenty-five miles south, Belen’s mayor called Biden’s visit historic and exciting.
“It’s exciting because I feel as though the steps that the Belen council has taken in the last year are in line with some of his ideals and policies regarding clean energy,” Noblin said.
Biden is scheduled to talk about how the Inflation Reduction Act he signed into law a year ago is unleashing what the White House called a clean energy manufacturing boom.
He will deliver his remarks at Arcosa Wind Towers, a manufacturing facility in the Rio Grande Industrial Park just outside Belen.
“That’s going to allow 250 career opportunities with an average starting pay of $51,000 a year, so that’s a $12 million injection into our local economy,” Noblin said. “Those 250 jobs are certainly needed and certainly welcome, and I think it is a good platform for him to talk about.”
The state Economic Development Department earlier this year touted Dallas-based Arcosa’s decision to expand into New Mexico.
“The facility [in Belen] will service the increased demand in wind-energy development, in part fueled by the federal Inflation Reduction Act,” the department wrote in a news release in March.
“The transition to clean energy brings with it more diversified, higher-paying and skilled jobs,” Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement at the time. “Arcosa is repurposing an old factory for new investments in our state and our communities — this is a win-win.”
The company declined to comment Tuesday, but it has praised the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, saying it March it had received wind tower orders in excess of $1.1 billion since the law was passed.
“We look forward to expanding our manufacturing capacity to New Mexico, where market demand for new wind projects is robust,” Arcosa President and CEO Antonio Carrillo said in a statement at the time of the decision. “Our new facility will strengthen our position in the wind tower market and enable Arcosa to benefit from growing wind investment in the Southwest.”
Residents of or near Belen, dubbed “Hub City” for its geographic location near the center of New Mexico and close proximity to transportation, offered mixed reactions about Biden’s visit.
Hector Lujan, 25, said he hadn’t heard the president would be traveling to Belen and didn’t really care.
“I’m Mexican,” he said, adding he was born in Colorado.
Lujan questioned why Biden would pick Belen of all places.
“Is he crazy?” asked Lujan, who co-owns a tire and muffler shop on Main Street with his brother. “Belen’s got three exits. That’s it. … There’s not even a Starbucks. Tell him to go back to Washington. It’s nicer over there, que no?”
Felicita Coates, 77, said she was glad Biden was making time to visit a not-so-prominent city such as Belen.
“I think our high government officials need to be present in the smaller communities, not just in the big ones, and not just with the higher-ups, with the locals,” said Coates, a Democrat.
“That was a criticism last time that he was here, that he just flew over where the fires were,” she added, referring to Biden’s first visit to New Mexico as president last year to receive a briefing on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in state history.
During that visit, Biden said he would support the federal government assuming the full cost of the fire, which was formed by two prescribed burns started by the Forest Service.
Biden’s most recent visit to New Mexico came the same day the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the president had made additional disaster assistance available to help local communities in Los Alamos and Sandoval counties recover from the 2022 Cerro Pelado Fire.
Coates said she plans to support Biden in his reelection bid.
“Nobody else is running, so yes,” she said.
Michael Byers, 70, said he didn’t know Biden was headed to Belen but he had prayed for him early Tuesday morning.
“I was praying for him at 3 o’clock this morning, that he would be honest and truthful,” he said. “I’m not a fan of his political persuasion in any way. But I do believe this, that he is being used in a way to humble this nation. In other words, judgment has already begun to fall on this country, and people don’t even realize it. If you look at the escalation in our weather calamities, we’re having tornadoes, wildfires, floods, on a level we’ve never had before.”
In addition to touting his administration’s efforts to promote clean energy, Biden is also showcasing his work on conservation and veterans’ benefits during his three-state Western tour.
Byers, who calls himself an independent, said there’s “not a chance in hell” he would vote for Biden in 2024.
“My two favorite presidents during my lifetime are President [Ronald] Reagan and President [Donald] Trump,” he said.
Noblin, the mayor of Belen, pondered the current state of politics in the United States. He said he changed his political affiliation to independent about a month ago. He described himself as a “very, very left-leaning Republican” before the switch.
“I think we all need to remember that in the current political climate, things can be very divisive,” he said. “We’re not always going to agree on every policy or every idea of an elected official, but as mayor, I know how difficult these decisions can be even just on the local level, and the office of the president, regardless of where we stand, commands respect. Nothing but respect for the office of the president, and it is exciting for us.”