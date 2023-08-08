BELEN — Most people in this sleepy city in the shadow of Albuquerque remained largely in the dark Tuesday about a looming historic occasion that will likely thrust them onto the national political stage: a presidential visit.

While most had heard the leader of the free world was scheduled to visit New Mexico as part of a three-state Western swing this week, few knew President Joe Biden would be making a stop in their city Wednesday.

It was by design. The White House has made few details about the president’s itinerary publicly available, but news of Biden’s upcoming visit had slowly started to get out.

A law enforcement escort gets into position for President Joe Biden's motorcade Tuesday after his arrival at Kirtland Air Force Base. Biden is expected to tout his Inflation Reduction Act on Wednesday during a visit to the Arcosa Wind Towers in Belen.
President Joe Biden is greeted Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján as he exits Air Force One at Kirtland Air Force Base. The president is in New Mexico as part of a three-state trip to the West.

