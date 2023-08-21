About 1,440 Public Service Company of New Mexico customers in the small northeastern New Mexico community of Clayton lost power for about 17 hours on the evening of Aug. 3 due to a transmission line failure as a thunderstorm with heavy winds passed through the area.

Customers of Southwestern Electric Cooperative also were affected.

The outage was documented in a report filed for state utility regulators the next day. But a current initiative by the Public Regulation Commission would standardize the recording of more “reliability” metrics that show more common service interruptions and how electric utilities report them to the agency on a continual basis.

Recommended for you