About 1,440 Public Service Company of New Mexico customers in the small northeastern New Mexico community of Clayton lost power for about 17 hours on the evening of Aug. 3 due to a transmission line failure as a thunderstorm with heavy winds passed through the area.
Customers of Southwestern Electric Cooperative also were affected.
The outage was documented in a report filed for state utility regulators the next day. But a current initiative by the Public Regulation Commission would standardize the recording of more “reliability” metrics that show more common service interruptions and how electric utilities report them to the agency on a continual basis.
The commission hosted a workshop Monday — its third this year — to hear from the state’s three investor-owned electric utilities about how they currently keep track of reliability metrics.
Commission policy director Arthur O’Donnell noted during the meeting Tropical Storm Hilary took out power for more than 60,000 electricity customers in Southern California, adding that in Texas, two conservation alerts went out over the weekend due to extreme heat.
Such emergencies, including the one in Clayton, qualify as “major events” to electric utilities, O’Donnell said, but reporting to the PRC on everyday reliability issues shows the “numbers of outages that are experienced by customers, the durations of those outages and how they relate to the utilities’ decisions on investments into the distribution system in order to prevent future outages and reduce those numbers.”
When asked Monday if PNM could also provide a bill insert to share the metrics with customers, representatives from the utility said that would be possible, as well as posting the metrics and yearly trends online.
Commissioner James Ellison is heading the commission’s effort to standardize reliability reporting, which was announced by an order in May.
“Reliability, which is keeping the lights on, is job number one for our electric utilities,” Ellison said in a news release announcing the initiative. “The PRC needs relevant and consistent information about our electric utilities’ reliability performance — both in order to assess their level of performance, as well as to understand how they use reliability data to improve their service.”